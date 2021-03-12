Covid will permanently change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip.

When the Treehouse Toy Store opened on Elmwood Avenue 25 years ago, there were no smartphones to put every competing store at a customer's fingertips. Amazon was just getting its start. And there weren't even Kohl's or Target stores in North Buffalo.
There certainly wasn't Covid.
While store owners Gaetana and Dave Schueckler said Covid is not the reason they are closing the business they love after a quarter century, it and other forces shaping retail have hastened their decision.
The Treehouse, like other small retailers, has pivoted past game-changing developments such as big box chains, online shopping and Amazon.
With each change came added responsibilities – responsibilities that made their day-to-day experience less fun than it was when they first decided to pursue their dream.
"With the website, I think if you're small and you have someone like Dave who is tech savvy, that's great. It comes second nature to him," Gaetana said. "But he wants to sell toys. He wants to play games and interact with people."
Just as other incremental changes to retail became permanent over the years, the Schuecklers expect Covid-related changes to stick around, too. That includes such things as providing local delivery – something that would have been nice to have in the past, but is now a necessity.
As a result of being deemed nonessential during the state's mandatory shutdowns, many small businesses in the Elmwood Village were forced to quickly and drastically change the way they do business.
Some, who had decided not to try to compete in the world of ecommerce, did not have their stores' inventory and website linked in a way that would allow customers to shop with them online. When in-person sales resumed, customer service and interaction became radically different.
Before the pandemic, small businesses differentiated themselves by emphasizing the experience that comes with visiting their store – an experience that can't be had on the web. With Covid, however, a lot of those personal experiences can no longer be had in stores, either.
For a place like the Treehouse, the shopping experience soars when customers can put their hands on merchandise and try the toys for themselves; or when the owners and customers play together. Social distancing and compulsory sanitizing put a damper on that kind of thing.
In such a time of flux, customers can't even take for granted that a store has reopened for business. Getting the word out that they're still there, or having to communicate new shortened hours, has been a challenge for small businesses.
"A year later we still have people who call to ask if we're open. It's hard," Gaetana Schueckler said. "I think all of us independents are fighting that, trying to to reconnect with our customers, trying to get them to come in and it hasn't been easy."
Customers can no longer try on clothing – something that had been an edge for brick-and-mortar shops over a juggernaut like Amazon, which has been steadily increasing its share of the apparel market.
And small retailers are prevented from using other tactics that made shopping at their stores more fun, such as offering hors d'oeuvres for a ladies night shopping event.
And having to shift to new strategies and new ways of doing business practically overnight presents many pitfalls.
During the all-important holiday shopping season, Covid put Talking Leaves Books in the difficult position of being inundated with online orders. The shop was so overwhelmed, it had to close its doors to fill them all. Even then, it had to stop taking online orders in mid-December just to catch up in time for Christmas.
The pandemic will be a defining moment for small retailers, who will be forced to "assess the kind of business they really want to have," said Thin Ice owner and Elmwood Village Association president Therese Deutschlander.
Do they want to continue with the old-fashioned route, using traditional marketing to drive foot traffic and then serving only the customers that come into their store? Or do they want to embrace the digital model and the dual revenue stream it can provide? If they choose the former, it's going to be an uphill battle, she said.
But just as the pandemic has gotten soul-searching retailers thinking about closing their doors, Deutschlander hopes it will motivate others with an entrepreneurial spirit to take the plunge into retail. Those that do are bound to have a fresh perspective and skills that are necessary in today's retail climate.
"I feel like the next wave is coming and they're gonna be the ones that started with social media and online shopping from the beginning," she said. "Maybe because of Covid, they've spent quarantine building their online presence and they're going to open with 3,000 followers."
They will have the advantage of never knowing any other way of doing business, she said. Instead of swimming upstream and fighting to transition to a new retail model, they'll see things such as social media and online shopping as allies in their success rather than hurdles to overcome.
The Treehouse fought hard to keep up with the changes and did a great job rolling with the punches, Deutschlander said. The loss of the beloved neighborhood stalwart is a blow to the local community. She's hoping a new toy store will join the mix in the Elmwood Village.
That's especially the case now that new development in the area is targeting a family demographic.
"We need a toy store on Elmwood now more than ever," she said.