Covid will permanently change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip.

As a result of being deemed nonessential during the state's mandatory shutdowns, many small businesses in the Elmwood Village were forced to quickly and drastically change the way they do business.

Some, who had decided not to try to compete in the world of ecommerce, did not have their stores' inventory and website linked in a way that would allow customers to shop with them online. When in-person sales resumed, customer service and interaction became radically different.

Before the pandemic, small businesses differentiated themselves by emphasizing the experience that comes with visiting their store – an experience that can't be had on the web. With Covid, however, a lot of those personal experiences can no longer be had in stores, either.

For a place like the Treehouse, the shopping experience soars when customers can put their hands on merchandise and try the toys for themselves; or when the owners and customers play together. Social distancing and compulsory sanitizing put a damper on that kind of thing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In such a time of flux, customers can't even take for granted that a store has reopened for business. Getting the word out that they're still there, or having to communicate new shortened hours, has been a challenge for small businesses.