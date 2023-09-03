Primary care physicians at Buffalo Medical Group are starting to hear about slightly more cases of something situated on the back burner in most of our minds this summer: Covid-19.

“Our primary care docs are telling us that it’s definitely out there,” said Dr. Robert Zielinski, associate medical director of Buffalo Medical Group. “They’re seeing it show up again after a lull here.”

For Zielinski, who treats an at-risk population in oncology, that means he has been getting more questions lately from patients about how to approach the coming respiratory virus season.

After a period of what he called “virus and vaccine fatigue,” he believes “people are starting to become aware again.”

State data show that positive tests in Western New York, which includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties, have increased over the past six weeks, though cases remain at very low levels compared to prior years, before home tests were readily available. Most positive home tests aren’t reported to the state.

Even so, the available data indicates that Covid-19 is again becoming more commonplace. The state reported 107 positive tests in Western New York on Tuesday, a figure that has been gradually climbing since 15 people tested positive on July 17.

That has not translated, however, to many severe cases.

In Western New York, there were 26 Covid-19-positive patients hospitalized Thursday, including one in the intensive care unit.

A month earlier, on July 31, there were 15 Covid-19-positive inpatients in area hospitals, including two in the ICU. That is a small jump, from 1.09 people hospitalized per 100,000 in the community to 1.88 people.

Officials take precautions

Still, state officials are taking precautions as children head back to school and the colder weather nears.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week that the state Health Department recently contacted nursing homes to alert them of the uptick and to remind facilities of measures that help reduce virus transmission among vulnerable residents. Further, the state continues to provide N-95 masks and test kits to county officials upon request.

Health experts also are closely watching an emerging variant, BA.2.86, which state Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald called “the most genetically different strain we have seen since the original Omicron variant.”

“These significant changes are important to note as mutations may allow the virus to evade prior immunity,” McDonald said. “Remember, Covid is now a treatable disease and tests are both easy and highly accurate. Antivirals such as Paxlovid are most effective when started within five days of the onset of symptoms.”

An updated Covid-19 vaccine, tailored against certain variants, also is expected to be released later this month.

More than just Covid-19

As they monitor the situation, health officials also are advising the public to widen their outlook beyond Covid-19 in the coming months.

After three consecutive cold-weather seasons focused on Covid-19, experts also want the public to pay attention to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. This year, vaccines will be available for all three viruses for certain populations, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May approved an RSV vaccine for those 60 years of age and older.

“We’re at the point now, where we’re out of the pandemic phase with Covid, and we’re really into that endemic phase,” said Zielinski, noting that he is advising those eligible to get vaccinated against all three viruses.

“I think we’ve reached the point where we should start thinking of all these viral respiratory illnesses in one bucket and approach them similarly from a public health standpoint,” he said.

Few severe cases

Western New York hospital officials said they haven’t noticed much of an uptick in Covid-19 hospitalizations, so far, this summer.

Most importantly, of the Covid-19 hospitalizations locally, few have been severe cases.

“Acuity is not high for those that have Covid now,” said Emelia Harley, chief nursing officer at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown. “We are finding it incidentally – patients come in for a surgery or other condition and find it incidentally.”

Pandemic Lessons: Is the virus even still around? This has been a summer seemingly without Covid-19. But is that because the virus has actually simmered down? Or are we simply tired of talking and thinking about it?

Since June 1, a day when 27 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in Western New York, daily hospitalizations hit a low in recent months of 11 on July 5 and on July 13. The figure has crossed 30 on only one recent occasion: 38, including one in the ICU, on Monday.

That’s comparatively low, historically: A year ago, on Aug. 29, 2022, there were 128 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Western New York, including 10 in the ICU.

Erie County Medical Center, for one, had one inpatient with a Covid-19 diagnosis Monday, which has been par for the course over the last couple of months, spokesperson Peter Cutler said. Around this time last year, ECMC had around 25 Covid-19-positive inpatients in its hospital.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show hospitalizations here are rising much slower at this time of year than many other parts of the country, particularly the South and Midwest. Experts agree that Western New York’s mild summer weather may be providing a boost, allowing local residents to spend more time outdoors, compared to folks retreating indoors in sweltering portions of the country.

Dr. Kevin Shiley, medical director for infectious diseases at Catholic Health System, said it is reasonable to expect Covid-19 cases will continue to increase in the community as children head back to school and as we enter the respiratory virus season.

The important marker in his line of work, however, is how much those cases translate into severe disease requiring hospitalization.

And the good news, he noted, is that since January of this year, the severity of Covid-19 “really has been markedly lower in terms of requirements for hospitalization and ICU care” as compared to the first couple years of the pandemic.

“Just like any other respiratory virus season, as the community cases go up, I would expect, certainly, a rise in hospitalizations,” he said. “It’s just the fraction that we’re going to see is, God willing, going to be much lower than what we were seeing previously.”

A variant to watch for

There are still some unknowns, however, as fall approaches.

One of the biggest wildcards is whether the new coronavirus variant, BA.2.86, could become the dominant variant circulating. The variant, which experts believe could be more likely to evade immunity from vaccination or prior infection than earlier variants, has been seen in certain parts of the United States and was recently detected in New York City’s wastewater, the city’s Health Department announced Tuesday.

“We don’t know right now if it’s more or less transmissible, and we don’t know for sure if it causes more or less severe disease,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“There are no signals that it does cause more severe disease at this point, but it’s still early days,” he continued. “The transmissibility factor is kind of critical, because even if it’s extraordinarily immune evasive, if it’s not that transmissible, it may struggle to compete with the more transmissible variants circulating, like the EGs, for example, right now – the EG.5 and the EG.5.1.”

That is important, Russo noted, because the updated Covid-19 vaccine should be a “great match” for the EG.5, a subvariant of Omicron and unofficially dubbed “eris.”

That the virus continues to evolve, however, is far from a surprise. That will only continue in the years ahead.

“The hope is that the immunity we’ve been building up from prior infection, prior vaccination and packaged together with a new booster that will be out in mid-September will protect individuals against serious disease, hospitalization and bad outcomes,” Russo said.

What the public should do

The flip side, Russo said, is that it has also been a year since most people received their last booster shot, meaning immunity has likely waned.

That is why Russo and others recommend the public, particularly high-risk individuals, get the updated Covid-19 vaccine when it is released.

As cases increase, Russo said those who fall in the high-risk category, such as the immunocompromised and the elderly, particularly those 75 and older, may want to be cautious before exposing themselves to poorly ventilated indoor settings.

Zielinski, the Buffalo Medical Group associate medical director, said that even though we’re moving into a new period of our experience with Covid-19, he hopes some of the lessons from the pandemic stick around.

That means staying home if you’re feeling sick, especially with how many jobs now have remote-working capabilities.

“We know the playbook now,” he said. “Be smart, get your vaccine. It’s all kind of the same thing. We just kind of put up with the annoyances and try to minimize the trouble and protect our neighbors.”