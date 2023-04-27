It has been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. In the process, it completely upended how customers did their shopping and how retailers did business.

Consumer behavior shifted, and it shifted fast.

Retailers, faced with the need to disinfect every surface, cut their hours to spend more time (and labor) on new cleaning protocols. Consumers, not wanting to mingle among other shoppers who could be infected, opted for curbside pickup – even if they'd never used it before.

Consumers saw longer waits and spottier customer service as workers fell ill and elderly workers – a population among the most vulnerable to the virus – quit part-time gigs out of fear for their health.

With shortages rampant and consumers sitting home, supply and demand was thrown out of whack, sending prices through the roof. And with consumers trapped at home and forced to buy online – some for the first time – merchandise returns skyrocketed, an expensive prospect for retailers.

24 no more

Before Covid-19, shoppers could shop in person at all hours of the day and night. Grocery stores Tops and Wegmans, and other retailers such as Walmart, were open around the clock, spoiling shoppers with the ability to buy anything from pizza to pants whenever it was convenient for them.

But when the virus hit, stores locked that down – closing at night or shortening hours at non-24-hour locations – to spend more time cleaning, restocking and rationing its shrinking workforce.

But now, despite cleaning and stocking schedules returning to normal, store hours have not.

Tops said it has no plans to return to round-the-clock operations.

"Our customers are accustomed to the new hours implemented during Covid and we have not had any customers express interest in us going back," said Kathy Sautter, a Tops spokesperson. "We continue to monitor the trends both here at local retailers, as well as outside of the area and see they are responding similarly."

Wegmans also plans to keep the abbreviated hours.

"We do not have plans to expand," said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson. "Our current hours of operation reflect the approach we’ve always taken in our new markets. We’ve aligned our hours with the rest of our company stores."

Charles Lindsey, a marketing professor at the University at Buffalo School of Management, said there is no pressure for stores to return to the 24-hour model, which can be costly.

"I doubt we'll see a return to the pre-pandemic expanded operational model anytime soon, as there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of consumer pushback or pressure on stores," he said.

That's because stores across the board have mostly begun closing overnight, so there is no pressure to compete. But if a major chain decides to open, that will likely change, he said. Consumers then might start to dial up the pressure on the closed retailers they consider to be lagging, he added.

"The chains like things the way they are now, so nobody wants to be the first to return to 24-hour operations, because they know what will happen after that," Lindsey said.

Longer waits and shorter staffing

Vulnerable workers quit their jobs at busy retailers during the pandemic out of a fear of falling ill. Fewer cashiers meant longer lines, and fewer customer service workers meant customers walked store aisles longer before finding help.

Once consumers got used to lower staffing levels, many retailers realized they could get away with keeping payrolls down – even when it was no longer a necessity, Lindsey said.

"Because the staffing issues have been fairly ubiquitous across the board and have lasted for so long, consumers have become acclimated or conditioned to this, and it is now, I think, for many consumers, just accepted as the new normal," he said.

Retailers have found that keeping staff low hasn't affected their business model much, compared to pre-pandemic days, he said. With all retailers doing it, retailers aren't pressured to change in order to compete. And retailers are in no rush to change, since the practice saves them money.

"Low staffing levels have been felt across the board, so it's hard for consumers to single out and penalize certain brands, versus others," Lindsey said.

Trading down

It is not that shoppers are OK with paying higher prices on everything from eggs to airfare, but at least the shock has worn off.

During the pandemic, consumers faced shortages on everything from toilet paper to trampolines to wooden fencing. Stuck at home and desperate to get what they wanted to pass the time, they understood why their home improvement, craft projects and home entertainment purchases were suddenly so expensive.

But with supply chain issues largely resolved since then, inflation at record highs and companies making record profits, customer patience is wearing thin. As a result, prices have started to fall slightly, according to data from Adobe.

So while shoppers are no longer stunned by sticker prices, they are starting to pull back – even on priority spending, including grocery shopping. They've started swapping out brand names for private label foods, buying in bulk and eating more leftovers, according to food and beverage analysts who spoke at a recent summit held by Circana, a consumer behavior advisory firm. When they do eat out, consumers are switching from sit-down restaurants to fast food.

“One of the behaviors consumers have historically used to manage higher food costs is trading down,” said Cara Loeys, a principal at Circana.

“Consumers gravitate to larger pack sizes in the grocery store for a lower price per volume. They’ve also traded from premium to mainstay and value brands to get as much as possible without spending more," she said. "These behaviors are a correction from the pandemic when consumers, flushed with cash, purchased premium grocery items.”

But after a while, companies expect consumers to contract "frugal fatigue" and get used to higher prices.

“Price will always be important, but consumers define value differently," said David Portalatin, a food adviser at Circana. "For example, consumers who visit a restaurant aren’t necessarily looking for the cheapest meal. They’re looking for the menu items they crave or food service outlets that offer quality and variety and enable them to treat themselves.”

Return policies are changing

With fitting rooms closed during the pandemic and people shopping more online overall, returns became more commonplace. That created a costly headache for retailers, who scrambled to adjust their return policies.

Some retailers have instituted restocking fees, such as J.Crew, which has started deducting $7.50 from customer refunds. Dillard's has made consumers responsible for shipping charges for mailed returns. And Amazon has begun charging $1 for returns processed through UPS.

Others retailers are tailoring their policies to their customers – the more loyal the customer, the more favorable their terms.

"This is a better strategy to retain lifetime customers. Companies like DSW, Best Buy and Saks are beginning to segment returns into tiers and rewarding their best consumers," said Christian Piller, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Pollen Returns, on RetailCustomerExperience.com, a trade publication.

Depending on how much they spend each year and how many returns they make, the best customers are rewarded with free shipping and unlimited returns.

Consumers are expected to return more than $816 billion worth of retail merchandise purchased in 2022, up from $761 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. For every $1 billion in sales, returns cost the average retailer $165 million, the NRF said.

Curbside pickup is a favorite

During the pandemic, online shopping and curbside pickup became a necessity. To minimize human contact and exposure to Covid-19, consumers felt more comfortable staying out of stores and having goods loaded right into their trunks.

While the necessity to minimize contact has faded, the preference for curbside pickup has not. Retailers love it, too, since curbside pickup is cheaper than shipping merchandise.

“Curbside is a trend that will not disappear, simply because a lot of consumers love the convenience and simplicity,” Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData, said in a report.

In a recent survey of more than 35,000 consumers, grocery pickup was the highest-rated aspect of customer experience, scoring an 86 on a 100-point scale.