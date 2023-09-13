Workers at Covanta Niagara, which operates a waste-to-energy facility in Niagara Falls, are seeking to organize.

Operating Engineers Local 17, which would represent the workers, has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election.

The bargaining unit would consist of about 70 workers, according to documents filed with the NLRB.

An NLRB hearing involving the parties is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Covanta Niagara is located on Energy Boulevard, off 56th Street. It is part of New Jersey-based Covanta, which has locations across the United States and Canada.