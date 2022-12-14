 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covanta Environmental buys three Niagara County firms

8335 Quarry Road screenshot

The Covanta Environmental Solutions waste transfer station at 8335 Quarry Road in the Town of Niagara. 

Covanta Holding Corp., a sustainable materials management and environmental services company, is growing its Western New York presence after acquiring three Niagara County firms owned by the Santarosa Group.

New Jersey-based Covanta, one of the nation's leading waste-to-energy recycling companies, did not say how much it paid to acquire Buffalo Fuel Corp., SGS Recovery and Frontier Fibers.

The deal, which involves 125 employees, brings the three firms under the Covanta Environmental Solutions umbrella. The deal closed on Dec. 1, and all employees and operations remain in place.

Buffalo Fuel hauls waste, hazardous and dangerous materials, and general freight. SGS Recovery is a "zero-waste" firm that specializes in secured and sustainable removal, destruction and recycling of waste and its conversion into alternative engineered fuel. Both are based in Niagara Falls.

Frontier Fibers, based in the Town of Niagara, provides fiber-based bedding that is highly absorbent and lime-injected for use in the dairy, livestock and equestrian markets.

All three will eventually adopt the Covanta name, said Daniel Moran, Covanta's senior director of corporate development.

Covanta already operates the Covanta Niagara Resource Recovery Facility, a waste-to-energy operation at 100 Energy Blvd., at 56th St., and a Covanta Environmental site at 8335 Quarry Road.

