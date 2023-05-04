Erie County has taken steps to protect itself from liability during and after the construction of a new Buffalo Bills stadium and to make sure the team lives up to each part of its deal.

During lengthy presentations before the Erie County Legislature on Wednesday and Thursday regarding the new $1.54 billion Bills stadium agreement, one of the main themes that surfaced was that of self-protection.

Namely, what could the county do to limit its exposure to unanticipated costs and lawsuits stemming from construction issues? And what could the county do to ensure that its $250 million taxpayer contribution toward the new Bills stadium resulted in money flowing back to the community and that the team remains in Buffalo? All this, while the county prepares to get out of the football business.

Franklin Jones Jr., the lead outside attorney representing county interests, laid out multiple provisions showing how the county tried to insulate itself from risk and require the team to give more.

Key among those was the negotiated community benefits agreement, which requires the Bills to give more than $100 million back to the community over the 30-year life of the new stadium lease. Any breach of the overall agreement, including the CBA, can cause the default of the deal.

“I don’t think we’ll be in court fighting over what a material breach is because the Bills are going to want to show this community a commitment to the agreement that they executed,” said Jones, the attorney for national law firm Greenberg Traurig.

The Erie County Legislature unanimously approved the stadium deal Thursday. It includes the new stadium lease and agreements for development and construction, personal seat license marketing and sales and a club guaranty, as well as the CBA and non-relocation agreements. The security agreement will be finalized as the stadium gets closer to being completed.

The deal also extends the current stadium lease and non-relocation agreement on an annual basis until the lease for the new stadium starts, slated for 2026.

CBA holds plenty of weight

If a material breach of the CBA occurs, the Bills will be considered in default of its stadium lease – something the team fought probably more than anything in the entire negotiations, Jones said.

That can happen, for instance, if it is discovered by the Community Benefits Oversight Committee that the Bills didn't invest at least $3 million a year into the community or that the benefits the team claims to have made don’t qualify under the deal during a given year.

Still, there’s a gray area that exists as to what would count as a material breach, Jones said. Whether the breach is legitimate would be decided in court.

“If the oversight committee decided that they didn’t want book bag giveaways, bounce houses and appearances by Josh Allen to count as a benefit that would have to be respected by the Bills,” Legislative Chair April Baskin said. “I don’t think that we’re going to find that the Bills are going to be trying to impose what they think community benefits are or that what they’ve previously done in the past should be the floor or included.”

Jones said the Bills have been a “willing partner” in the CBA negotiations, despite some of that initial apprehension, and that NFL teams are sensitive to bad publicity, so he believes the Bills will want to stay on the positive side of this agreement.

“It signifies the importance of the CBA to the county that it had that much weight in the negotiations,” Jones said.

Jones said he's handled five different NFL stadium deals in his career, including those for the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, and none included in the contracts a CBA.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"The idea that their lease could get terminated – they could lose access to the building – because of a breach of the community benefits agreement, that was tough – not only for the Bills, but with the NFL," he said.

Jones pointed out that in both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Titans stadium deals, the community benefits agreement terms were negotiated separately from the stadium lease and had limited, to no, contractually binding authority.

“They don’t happen as often as people think they do. So, to me, I think that this agreement is setting a standard,” Jones said.

“What you guys have done is unique and there’s really no model for this,” he added. “At the beginning, it may be a little messy. The document gives you a template but you’re going to have to work through this and figure it out.”

The non-relocation agreement

The NFL demands that the damages in non-relocation agreements – the money teams must pay back if they leave a city during the term of a lease – drop to $0 by the end of the lease.

The Bills must pay back all the investment from the state and county – at least $600 million and $250 million, respectively – if they leave Buffalo during the first 15 years of the deal. From there, that number goes down annually by about 6% until it reaches $0 in the last year of the lease.

State, Erie County will spend millions more on existing Bills stadium complex while new one is being built Millions more will be spent on the existing Bills stadium and related buildings on the Orchard Park campus over the next few years while the new stadium is under construction.

“We kind of looked at it like in the first 15 years the county and state have gotten their part of the bargain and their debt and contribution are covered and as it starts to go down, we thought it was a fair way to do it,” Jones said.

If the Bills do attempt to leave before the lease ends, the county has the right to go to court for injunctive relief, Jones said, adding, “I think that would be a stretch for an Erie County judge to let them leave, unless there was something egregious done by the county or state.”

And no matter who owns the team, they must adhere to all the obligations that have been agreed to in the lease. The sale of the team doesn’t give the new owner the right to move.

With team owner Terry Pegula turning 72 and his wife, Kim, suffering cardiac arrest nearly a year ago and not returning to her role as team president, it is something that must be contemplated, Jones said. Plus, team valuations are going through the roof. The most recent NFL teams sold, the Broncos and Commanders, went for $4.65 billion and $6.05 billion, respectively.

Premium put on insurance

As the current owner of the stadium property, the county gets named in virtually every lawsuit over something that happens at the facility. While the county has insurance coverage through the Bills, there are circumstances where that doesn’t entirely insulate it from claims.

But in the stadium deal, the county has been indemnified from liability during construction, so that any mishaps that occur become the Bills responsibility, Jones said. In addition, an owner-controlled insurance program, or OCIP, has been set up by the Bills providing “robust” insurance coverage during stadium construction, he added.

“Any construction project is going to expand the possibility of liability, but … we have very strong insurance requirements that we demanded of the Bills – large policies – and the county and state are indemnified by the Bills through this policy,” Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth said.

Once the new stadium is built and the current stadium demolished, the county will cede ownership of the stadium property to the state and there will no longer be a legal reason to name the county in lawsuits, Toth said.

Under the current ownership agreement, the county gets named in slip and fall claims. It was named in a legal action after a man slid down a stadium railing from the upper deck in 2013.

The Bills have set up a separate entity, StadCo., to operate the stadium and handle these lawsuits, Jones said. StadCo is also the remote arm of the Bills that will guarantee payment and performance of the team’s obligations in the lease.