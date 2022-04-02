Could soccer become a fixture in a new Bills stadium?

When big soccer events are being planned in the United States, Buffalo rarely is considered as a venue.
That may change with Monday’s announcement of a new Buffalo Bills $1.4 billion stadium with a grass field surface that will be built primarily for football but with soccer also in mind.
While it likely won’t bring a Major League Soccer team to Buffalo, it is a significant boost for soccer fans in the city, according to Nick Mendola, owner of FC Buffalo, one of the longest running amateur soccer teams in the area.
It is also a chance to bring other large-scale events to a stadium that right now is only used 10 times per year for NFL football and for the occasional outdoor concert or local sporting event.
“It’s really, really big,” Mendola said. “I’m comfortable in saying that should Buffalo show its support for the sport, you could eventually have some big games here.”
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he hopes Buffalo is considered for international friendly matches involving USA soccer teams and European club games once the new stadium in Orchard Park is completed in 2026.
Right now, Highmark Stadium has enough seating for an international soccer game but does not have the dimensions and field space required.
“Soccer has been mentioned multiple times during the design discussions between the county, state and Bills,” Poloncarz said.
“If we can get an international friendly, with the USA playing another country, or some other team coming in, that would be great, and it would be additional revenue for the community,” he said.
USA Soccer has made it clear that stadiums meeting the size requirements for international soccer play hold the advantage in getting these events.
But nearly every NFL stadium in the running to host a 2026 World Cup match, including new builds at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will need some modifications to host a contest.
That means either widening the field or expanding corners to meet specifications. The 2026 World Cup will be played in the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico.
An NFL field must be 53⅓ yards wide, while an international FIFA pitch must measure between 70 and 80 yards in width. The length of a World Cup field must be between 110 and 120 yards – the latter is the length of an NFL field, counting end zones.
Highmark Stadium runs into a problem in fitting a FIFA regulation pitch due to its tight corners.
The Bills will use international architectural firm Populous to design their new stadium, which put together the plans for the Tottenham Hotspur club facility in London. Completed in 2019, it is known for incorporating multiple professional sports uses in one stadium venue. Populous has also built soccer-specific stadiums in Kansas City, Minnesota and Seattle.
“Whenever a new stadium is being built, our hope is they are ensuring the field is wide enough to host international soccer games,” Neil Buethe, chief communications officer for U.S. Soccer, said in a statement.
“Our goal is to play our senior women’s and men’s national teams in as many different locations across the country, so any venue built with soccer in mind would be put on our list as a possible venue for matches,” he said.
The new Bills field also will be built to specifications for lacrosse, creating the opportunity for larger scale lacrosse games or the NCAA championships to come to Buffalo, Poloncarz said. Field size wouldn't be an issue for lacrosse.
“I hope it will be used for more than just professional football,” he said.
Buffalo’s strong soccer fan base
Mendola said Buffalo has the fan base to support a large-scale soccer event, calling the community a “sneaky big” backer of soccer, which is considered the fastest growing sport in the U.S.
This group of rabid soccer fans is now preparing for the 2022 World Cup starting in November in Qatar, after the U.S. men’s team recently qualified.
Buffalo has never fielded a professional outdoor soccer team, nor has it hosted an international friendly. The Western New York Flash played their home matches in Rochester for about a decade starting in 2011, while the Buffalo Stallions and Buffalo Blizzard were indoor clubs that also lasted in the area for about a dozen years. FC Buffalo has been around since 2010.
Still, there is significant interest in soccer in Buffalo. In 2011, Jeff Fabin spearheaded the creation of a Buffalo chapter for the soccer backer organization American Outlaws, shortly after the World Cup sparked so much excitement for the sport in the country.
He said there are fans in Buffalo of not only the U.S. men’s and women’s teams, but also European soccer such as the English Premier League and leagues in Germany and Italy. The growing fan base rallies at a number of local soccer bars and restaurants for games. He also pointed out that it is not uncommon to see TV ratings in Buffalo for soccer games be comparable to larger metropolitan cities.
“The interest for big-time soccer is definitely here,” Fabin said.
Travel needed to see big games
At this point, Buffalo soccer fans must travel to cities such as Toronto, Pittsburgh, New York City or Philadelphia to watch big-time soccer. Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium, three hours to the west of Buffalo, has become a fixture for U.S. men's and women's soccer team matches.
Mendola said he envisions how exciting it would be to have Canada play the U.S. in a men’s soccer game in Buffalo and how it could make for a huge rivalry for years to come. He also believes Buffalo could be a city used to play cold-weather friendly games or World Cup-qualifier matches against the likes of Mexico or South American teams.
“When U.S. plays Mexico in Texas, it is a party, so I can only imagine what the U.S playing Canada in Buffalo would be like,” he said.
Fabin has traveled to other cities, such as Orlando, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., to see matches and always wondered what it would be like to have an international contest in Buffalo.
“We’ve always talked about how great it would be to potentially host a major soccer match in Buffalo,” he said. “Thinking about all of these possibilities now for what can happen has been super exciting.”
Other soccer possibilities
The last significant soccer news to come out of Buffalo was in 2019 when developers’ John McClutchy and Dennis Penman bought the conditional rights to start a Buffalo franchise in the United Soccer League Championship.
The deal is contingent on the creation of a 10,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium, as well as economic feasibility studies that are in the works. Penman and McClutchy have identified four potential stadium sites either in or within close proximity of downtown Buffalo. Initially they had hoped to be playing in the league in 2023.
The USL, which began its inaugural season in 2011, is sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation as a Division II league, placing it under Major League Soccer in the three-tier hierarchy.
Mendola has talked to the two owners, who he said are still moving forward with their plans.
“Buffalo is really primed to make it out onto the big soccer stage,” Mendola said.