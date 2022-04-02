Could soccer become a fixture in a new Bills stadium?

At this point, Buffalo soccer fans must travel to cities such as Toronto, Pittsburgh, New York City or Philadelphia to watch big-time soccer. Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium, three hours to the west of Buffalo, has become a fixture for U.S. men's and women's soccer team matches.

Mendola said he envisions how exciting it would be to have Canada play the U.S. in a men’s soccer game in Buffalo and how it could make for a huge rivalry for years to come. He also believes Buffalo could be a city used to play cold-weather friendly games or World Cup-qualifier matches against the likes of Mexico or South American teams.

“When U.S. plays Mexico in Texas, it is a party, so I can only imagine what the U.S playing Canada in Buffalo would be like,” he said.

Fabin has traveled to other cities, such as Orlando, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., to see matches and always wondered what it would be like to have an international contest in Buffalo.

“We’ve always talked about how great it would be to potentially host a major soccer match in Buffalo,” he said. “Thinking about all of these possibilities now for what can happen has been super exciting.”

Other soccer possibilities