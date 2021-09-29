 Skip to main content
Could Ellicott Street be in line for a makeover?
Could Ellicott Street be in line for a makeover?

Ellicott Street reimagined 2

A rendering of what Ellicott Street could look like.

 Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

You might not recognize parts of Ellicott Street in a few years, if the Brown administration gets its wish.

Start with new sidewalks, bump-outs, and crosswalks with material and color changes. Add some benches, plants and new lighting.

Then illuminate the dark street underneath the public library overpass to make it safer. And fill in the parking lots with new residential and commercial development projects with ground-floor retail to make it more walkable and bring in more people.

Ellicott Street reimagined

Another rendering of what Ellicott Street could look like.

That's the recipe that the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and city officials are proposing for their new "placemaking strategy" for Ellicott, an important north-south street that connects the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to the downtown core.

"It's an opportunity to give more of an arrival to downtown Buffalo," said Dan Leonard, project development manager for Wendel Companies. "It's a really important place, and a great opportunity to not just make downtown safer, but make really authentic connections."

Ellicott reimagined 3

A rendering of what Ellicott Street could look like, with suggested new building concepts.

The streetscape project would stretch from Goodell Street in the north – where it would link with the existing streetscape park on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – and extend to Sahlen Field.

The plan, however, needs funding. One possibility is through public-private partnerships that could engage local businesses along the street. That could include a form of public financing used by the city to support the Cars Sharing Main Street project with property-tax payments from developer Douglas Jemal.

Braymiller Market

The entrance to Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street.

Improving the library overpass was a focus of the initiative. It now darkens more than 100 feet of the street on both sides of the library.

"It's an absolute wall right there," said BUDC Vice Chair Dennis Penman. "Even worse, it feels unsafe to go under it. It doesn't have the appeal you want for downtown."

Two parking lots now owned by M&T Bank Corp. on either side of the intersection with Chippewa Street were also mentioned as potential sites for future development. So are the Simon Electric and Ferguson Electric properties.

Ellicott Street reimagined-library

A conceptual new look for the underpass beneath the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo.

"Every vacant space that we thought it was appropriate to have building or development, we envisioned development in there," Leonard said. "None of the private development projects are things we’re recommending, but we need to think about our places as more than just streets. It’s looking at it a lot more comprehensively."

