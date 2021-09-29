Could Ellicott Street be in line for a makeover?

The plan, however, needs funding. One possibility is through public-private partnerships that could engage local businesses along the street. That could include a form of public financing used by the city to support the Cars Sharing Main Street project with property-tax payments from developer Douglas Jemal.

Improving the library overpass was a focus of the initiative. It now darkens more than 100 feet of the street on both sides of the library.

"It's an absolute wall right there," said BUDC Vice Chair Dennis Penman. "Even worse, it feels unsafe to go under it. It doesn't have the appeal you want for downtown."

Two parking lots now owned by M&T Bank Corp. on either side of the intersection with Chippewa Street were also mentioned as potential sites for future development. So are the Simon Electric and Ferguson Electric properties.

"Every vacant space that we thought it was appropriate to have building or development, we envisioned development in there," Leonard said. "None of the private development projects are things we’re recommending, but we need to think about our places as more than just streets. It’s looking at it a lot more comprehensively."

