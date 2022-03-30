Costco to open first Buffalo-area store in Amherst

Costco Wholesale will open its first local store in Amherst along Niagara Falls Boulevard, Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Wednesday afternoon.

The international warehouse retail chain signed a lease with Benderson Development Co. on Wednesday to take over the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road, across North Bailey Avenue from Benderson's thriving The Boulevard shopping center, Kulpa said.

The site of the restaurant, which closed in 2006 about two years after its opening, is part of the former University at Buffalo annex property now owned by the development company.

Costco plans to construct a new store building on the property, Kulpa said, and likely will go through the approval process this year with construction beginning one year from now. The store could open as soon as late 2023, Kulpa said.

"There's a lot of excitement," Kulpa said. "I'm certainly glad they're coming to Amherst."

