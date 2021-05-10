Cortese Construction opens new HQ, showroom in Clarence

After running out of space at its old home, Clarence home improvement contractor Cortese Construction Services Corp. has a new and much larger space for its headquarters.
Cortese last week moved into the facility on Main Street near the intersection with Sheridan Drive, more than tripling its total space and adding a separate warehouse for its tools, supplies and work crews. The firm, which has about 40 full-time employees, moved from 2,500 square feet of space on George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga, between Dick and Transit roads.
The single-story building features office space and a display area for kitchen and bathroom products.
The 20-foot-tall pole barn, which is still under construction, can accommodate a second floor in the future.
Located at 9074 Main, the new 6,500-square-foot facility and 4,500-square-foot wood-framed pole barn represent a combined investment of about $2 million for the family-owned company.
"This is light years ahead of what he'd ever imagine," said President Domenic Cortese.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
