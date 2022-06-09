Corporate Challenge ready to run with reduced field

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is anticipating nearly 6,000 participants when race returns to Delaware Park on June 16, down 57% from three years ago.

Race organizers said there are 5,892 entrants from 206 companies for the first in-person version of the 3.5-mile since 2019. The totals are down from 13,869 entrants from 422 companies in the 2019 edition.

"With the dynamics of the workplace still evolving, and more people than ever working from home or other remote locations, we anticipated that attendance would be down this year," said Justin Page, a JPMorgan Chase spokesman.

Overall participation in the Corporate Challenge series, which is held in multiple cities, is tracking about 50% of 2019 levels, Page said.

"This is a good step back, and feedback we have received from team captains is that participation will likely be far more robust in 2023," he said.

