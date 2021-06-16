 Skip to main content
Corporate Challenge preparing for fall run
J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge

The Corporate Challenge is set to return this year. 

 James P. McCoy

The Corporate Challenge is preparing for a return run in Buffalo, but in the fall instead of in June.

"We’re happy to announce that we are deep into the planning for an in-person J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge at Delaware Park in the early fall and will have more details on race date and registration in the coming weeks," said Justin Page, a bank spokesman.

The event annually draws thousands of participants from hundreds of companies to the park in June for a 3.5-mile race plus postrace gatherings held under tents.

But last year's race was canceled (and converted to a virtual race) amid the pandemic. The prospects for this year's race were unclear, amid continued Covid-related restrictions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the lifting of a host of restrictions in light of higher vaccination numbers around the state, opening the door for larger gatherings like the Corporate Challenge to take place.

Page said said state and local guidelines played a "significant role" in the planning process, but that Wednesday's announcement wasn't the reason the bank's team began moving ahead with its plans for a fall race.

Matt Glynn

