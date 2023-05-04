It’s a familiar backstory for many people who have become avid cornhole players. Pete Mann was at an outdoors party several years ago when the bean bags and cornhole board came out.

Until then, Mann had never played cornhole but he quickly caught on and began competing regularly, both recreationally and in tournaments. Before long, he was traveling for out-of-town competitions and American Cornhole League events.

“At the beginning, I was like, ‘I used to play horseshoes, so I’ll give this a try.’ Once I started to throw the cornhole bags, that was it, I was hooked,” said Mann, a South Buffalo native who works as a corrections officer.

What has so many people playing cornhole is that it’s fun, accessible and competitive but at the same time, it could be played by almost anyone. And it is not just being played in backyards at parties anymore.

It's also becoming a growing leisure business. Bars and halls are catering to it as a way to bring people in and make some extra money, much in the same way that they host softball teams or volleyball leagues.

Clubs and leagues play at many bars like Nickel City Brewz in Lancaster, which hosts Sunday tournaments; and KO Bar & Grill, which offers weekday play; and even Moose and Elk lodges, VFWs and American Legions are getting into the action, renting out space for play.

Cornhole is one of the most rapidly growing sports in the U.S. It is a game in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target consisting of an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end. Bags that make it into the hole are worth three points, while bags on the board are good for one point.

Locally, clubs and establishments are capitalizing on the sport’s popularity by starting leagues and offering membership opportunities to players throughout Western New York. There are local tournaments and places to play virtually every night of the week.

“There’s opportunities to play all the time, whether you’re at a picnic, want to play in a fundraiser or play more seriously,” said Jay Longwell, a local cornhole player.

The sport has gotten so big that Mann decided to bring a professional team to Buffalo, with the Brawlers about to start play in the inaugural season of Major League Cornhole.

“I want cornhole to be even bigger in Buffalo and for all of Buffalo to share in that same spirit of the sport,” Mann said.

The largest of the local establishments catering to cornhole play is in North Tonawanda, where Jason Parry opened The Coliseum two years ago.

The 8,500-square-foot warehouse facility features 12 sets of boards, holds tournaments, parties and events and club members have access anytime to play.

“It’s hard to explain how large this thing has been growing and how large it is going to grow,” said Parry, who also travels the country working in vinyl graphics and banners. “We have such a large following in the community."

But The Coliseum is far from the only place to play in the area.

Kevin Smith, who will coach the Brawlers, started the Buffalo Cornhole League several years ago. It was one of the first clubs to open in the area, offering men’s, women’s and coed leagues in singles and doubles match formats, but now there are easily 30 clubs or leagues in the area, he said.

Most people have their home base where they like to play and then get on cornhole apps to find tournaments throughout Western New York and beyond.

“It’s fun to see people grow in the sport,” said Smith, whose league will move to the Buffalo Airport Hotel for play this summer.

More places catering to cornhole

Several years ago, there were only a few establishments that catered to the sport. Now they are all over.

Sean Green considers Buffalo RiverWorks the home of “junkyard sports” like roller derby, wrestling, box lacrosse, arena football, Ninja Warrior and boxing, so when the Brawlers reached out looking for a home, he saw it as a natural fit.

“We just try to accommodate anything and everything and we field calls all the time about different events. If we can fit in here, we’ll try to make it happen,” said Green, director of athletics and corporate relations for RiverWorks.

Parry spent over $20,000 to fix up The Coliseum and is in the process of getting a food and liquor license for the establishment. He transitioned from an LLC to a nonprofit and switched the club name from the Titans Cornhole Club to Coliseum Cornhole Club.

A social sport for all people

Longwell started playing cornhole about two years ago to meet people when he and his wife, Lyn, moved to Tennessee. Through cornhole, the couple created bonds and friendships.

When they moved back to Buffalo in July, they brought with them their love for cornhole. They now play primarily out of The Coliseum but use real-time cornhole scoring app Scoreholio to find tournaments to play in on the weekends, as well as Switcholio, which randomly pairs partners at competitions.

“You could play as much as you want and as competitively as you want and take it as far as you want to take it,” Longwell said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg for the sport.”

Jen Depasquale, who after two years of playing cornhole will be competing for the Brawlers, plays regularly with clubs like Blazin Bags Cornhole in Dunkirk and Rough Baggers Cornhole in Falconer.

What she likes most about the sport is that anyone can play it, regardless of gender, disability and age. And it doesn’t take a lot of money or equipment to play either.

“Another reason why it’s grown so much is that you don’t have to be super athletic to play,” Depasquale said.

Brawlers effect could be positive

The Brawlers coming to Buffalo should provide an even bigger boost for cornhole in the region.

Buffalo will have one of the original six MLC franchises, with the league hoping to expand to 16 teams by next season. Mann expects the 14-player team to play to around 400 fans at RiverWorks, where the Brawlers will compete sometimes on the ice rinks turned sport courts in the spring and other times outside near the silos and amusement park. The Brawlers open their season May 6 at New Jersey and the team’s home opener will be May 13 against Kansas.

The teams will race against each other to be the first to nail down an overall score of 21. There will be two matches for doubles and three for singles and then an airmail challenge at the end, if needed. Each individual match also goes to 21.

Parry enjoys the atmosphere when he travels to play in tournaments hosted by the ACL – which has a 100,000-plus membership and scored a TV deal with ESPN – but he likes the team concept of the MLC, allowing for the ability to sub in players throughout each game.

In the ACL, players pay to play and earn points but only get money if they win. The MLC will offer player contracts providing funding for travel and pay that ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per match.

“Ten years down the road, I think you’re going to have large sponsors stepping in who see this as a real sport,” Parry said. “Once that is happening, this thing is going to be big.”

Before she heard about the Brawlers, Depasquale was aiming to play competitively in the ACL and was already traveling for tournaments. But once she met Mann and found out what he was up to, she feverishly worked on her game and “was on a mission to make this team.”

“I’ve been competing against a lot of these people for the last two years and now we’ll be a team,” she said. “It’s super exciting because I know how good they are.”