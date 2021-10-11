Cornerstone Lofts condos available for sale after Elmwood Village church conversion

Five years after starting work – and four years late on completion – the partners behind the conversion of an Elmwood Village church into new condominiums are now putting the individual units up for sale to buyers, at prices ranging up to $425,000.

The 12 units of the Cornerstone Lofts represent part of the rare but growing market for apartment ownership in a city that historically has not had much of a condominium market. In contrast to markets like New York City and Toronto, only a handful of recent buildings in Buffalo offer the chance for buyers to purchase their units.

The project also marks another transformation of a historic former religious institution – the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church – into housing that combines century-old architecture with modern features and design.

“To us, it was important to maintain the look and the feel while modernizing the building to meet today’s design standards, taste, and needs of the community,” said Peter Hunt, CEO of Hunt Real Estate Corp., and one of the partners in Cornerstone Lofts. “Bringing something new to the ever-evolving Buffalo community, this project was designed and built with passion and with spirit for the next generation of Buffalonians.”