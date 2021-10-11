 Skip to main content
Cornerstone Lofts condos available for sale after Elmwood Village church conversion
Cornerstone Lofts condos available for sale after Elmwood Village church conversion

Cornerstone Lofts exterior

The exterior of Cornerstone Lofts on Bird Avenue.

 Provided photo

Five years after starting work – and four years late on completion – the partners behind the conversion of an Elmwood Village church into new condominiums are now putting the individual units up for sale to buyers, at prices ranging up to $425,000.

The 12 units of the Cornerstone Lofts represent part of the rare but growing market for apartment ownership in a city that historically has not had much of a condominium market. In contrast to markets like New York City and Toronto, only a handful of recent buildings in Buffalo offer the chance for buyers to purchase their units.

Cornerstone Lofts kitchen

A kitchen in a three-bedroom condominium at Cornerstone Lofts on Bird Avenue in Buffalo.

The project also marks another transformation of a historic former religious institution – the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church – into housing that combines century-old architecture with modern features and design.

“To us, it was important to maintain the look and the feel while modernizing the building to meet today’s design standards, taste, and needs of the community,” said Peter Hunt, CEO of Hunt Real Estate Corp., and one of the partners in Cornerstone Lofts. “Bringing something new to the ever-evolving Buffalo community, this project was designed and built with passion and with spirit for the next generation of Buffalonians.”

Cornerstone Lofts interior

The interior of a three-bedroom condo at Cornerstone Lofts on Bird Avenue.

Located at 340 Bird Ave., the 11,600-square-foot former church was designed by architect Martin Miller and built in 1909, on 0.33 acres at the corner of Bird and Hoyt avenues. It's about one block from the Richardson Olmsted Campus on Forest Avenue. It featured an original slate roof, woodwork and stained-glass windows, as well as an elegant bell tower, and also included a 13-space parking lot.

“I believe my great-grandfather would have been amazed at how his architectural design has remained intact and has been adapted to be part of Buffalo 112 years after he designed the original structure,” said Lucy Miller Haskins, great-granddaughter of Miller, the architect. “He’d be proud that his design has stood the test of time and has been transformed with new life.”

Cornerstone Loft bedroom

A bedroom in a one-bedroom unit at Cornerstone Lofts on Bird Avenue.

The property was owned by the church and the Presbytery of Western New York from 1893 until September 2008, when it was sold for $130,000. Since then, the vacant two-story building was occasionally used only as an event space, until it was acquired for $375,000 in November 2015 by two Canadian investors, Michael Pietrocarlo and Mark McGroarty.

Pietrocarlo, a Toronto-based photographer and entrepreneur, and McGroarty, a veteran condo developer, saw the opportunity to build on Buffalo's untested but growing ownership market, using developer Jake Schneider's Historic Warehouse Lofts conversion on Ellicott Street as a model.

McGroarty had spent almost 40 years in real estate development, renovating historic properties in Toronto and Charlotte, N.C., while Pietrocarlo helped manage the Toy Factory Lofts project in Toronto.

Cornerstone Lofts bathroom

A bathroom in a condominium at Cornerstone Lofts on Bird Avenue in Buffalo.

The project was supposed to cost about $2.5 million, and was to be completed by fall 2017. But the effort required "far more design work and resulting construction than originally anticipated," triggering a need for more capital that resulted in Hunt joining the team, he explained. The project was also delayed by the submission of the condominium marketing and sales documents to the state attorney general, which had to approve it before sales could begin.

"Having said all that, we have been able to keep the prices fairly close to what was originally targeted through much hands-on efforts by all concerned," Hunt said. "Our customers will get great value."

The new condominiums include a mixture of floor plans from one to three bedrooms, and feature open-concept designs, original exposed brick, large windows and high ceilings of 18 feet for mezzanine units and 10 feet for garden-level units.

Prices start at $219,000.

