Cornerstone credit union to open new Lockport branch

Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union plans to open a location at 5810 S. Transit Road in Lockport early next year.
Cornerstone said it has begun renovating the newly acquired property, which is north of Strauss Road.
After the new location opens, the credit union plans to eventually close its branch at 55 Stevens St. that is about two miles away. The exact timing of that closing has not been determined, but the credit union says it will remain open for the rest of this year and part of next year.
This will be Cornerstone's second branch on Transit Road. Its main branch is located at 6485 S. Transit Road.
Matt Glynn