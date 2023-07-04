Brian Bischoff attended the 2023 TechConnect World Innovation conference and expo, where he had the opportunity to present about a new technology that he’s been working on to commercialize and bring to market for the University at Buffalo.

The founder of Copprium Inc. won an innovation award at the June event in Washington, D.C., and made connections with other companies that he feels he will be working with in the future once flexible conductive ink solutions moves forward.

For Bischoff, it was validation for the project in conductive copper ink he’s been working on with the university for about 2½ years.

“The product is industry changing,” said Bischoff, a 2015 graduate of UB, who earned a degree in engineering.

“A lot of companies are interested. I’ve never visited a tradeshow where I’ve had such overwhelming support and deep questions and inquiries,” he added.

So far, Copprium has raised $297,000 in nondilutive funding through grants. The money has provided a roadmap to get the technology out of the lab and scale it up to commercial size.

It also may allow for the research and development of another nanotechnology the university is working on and conducting hypersonic missile research related to this technology for the U.S. Army.

Bischoff is considering raising additional capital as part of a seed round in about six to nine months and is in talks with Launch NY and other entities that could be interested.

Earlier this year, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, announced $1 million in federal funding for Launch NY, the nonprofit venture development organization that provides pro bono mentoring and seed capital access to early-stage startups in the 27 westernmost counties of the state. The funding will support the expanding of its entrepreneurial services.

“We have a while until that initial money runs out which gives us some runway,” Bischoff said. “We don’t have a need for more money right now, so we’re going to see how revenue goes before we actually raise capital. I don’t want to raise money just to raise money.”

Bischoff exited from a 3D print startup and started Copprium after being approached by UB to work with the university on the conductive copper ink technology that it invented.

Right now, the $3.5 billion conductive ink market is dominated by silver, but companies want copper because that’s what traditional electronics have used and it could be more cost effective, he said. However, the use of copper can create challenges with corrosion and oxidation. Conductive ink can be used on circuit boards or for things like the RFID tags that are used as transit tickets.

Bischoff has been working with the university on customer discovery and bringing the copper technology out of the lab. After sending out a bunch of samples, they plan to launch the first product in the next month.

“TechConnect was a great opportunity to launch our sample program, and the interest in participating has far exceeded our expectations," said Edward Tierney, board advisor at Copprium.

Bischoff had already worked on a few other projects with UB making another collaboration ideal for the two sides.

And, now, he's moving closer to fulfilling his dream of owning a high-growth startup.

“I’ve learned a lot from my past experiences, and it led me to this opportunity,” said Bischoff, who works in one of UB’s satellite offices in Amherst. “I really think it is going to be something big.”

A productive pitch

Buffalo’s Laythanette Shine, owner of USA Occupational Services, finished in second place in the She Means Business virtual pitch competition, bringing her business $3,000.

The Enterprise Center at Pathstone’s third annual competition also featured a seven-week training program designed to empower women entrepreneurs like Shine, whose drug and alcohol testing provider business has been in operation for 15 years.

The pitch competition was held during the spring in Rochester and awarded a total of $10,000 in prize money. Participants met once a week to explore topics such as target audiences, marketing campaigns and strategies, business operations, cash flow and financial management, and perfecting their pitching skills.

In other news, Simone Fancher, who runs restaurant and food truck the The Cheesy Chick, earned Women Owned Small Business Person of the Year from the Small Business Administration’s Buffalo District Office for 2023.

The business started 10 years ago and Fancher now owns three food trucks. She also opened a brick-and-mortar café in Williamsville.

During the pandemic, Fancher was lauded for using SBA pandemic financing, additional café hours and nontraditional food truck locations to provide revenue and increase market recognition.

