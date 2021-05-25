Cooped up at home, Western New Yorkers turn to renovations

Robert and Kelly Ruettimann are planning to remodel the kitchen of their 52-year-old Amherst home on Fox Chapel Road later this year.
The couple have lived in their 2,200-square-foot colonial since 2014, but said that working at home for the past year – both are employed by Citibank – has given them a new perspective on their home. They expect to continue working remotely for at least a few more months, and wanted a better and more open layout, new flooring and more storage space.
"We’re working in it so much more now," said Kelly Ruettimann, 39. "There’s always been a couple of things we didn’t like, but being home more often, it really bothered us more."
They have plenty of company.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced many homeowners to turn their residences into makeshift offices and classrooms – and they quickly saw that their homes weren't ideally suited for those tasks.
And by staying at home, they were saving a lot of money – and that's helping to fuel a boom in home improvements that has continued a year into the pandemic.
"People are really grounded in their homes because they’re spending more time there," said Domenic Cortese, president of Cortese Construction Services Corp.
Western New York's lower housing prices traditionally have put a lid on how much homeowners are willing to invest in renovations before it makes more sense to just buy a different house. But the spike in home values over the last five years has changed that.
"We have seen one of our biggest years so far," said Eric Lang, owner and CEO of Beautiful Homes by Thomas. "There’s quite a bit of work out there."
From creating temporary home offices to upgrading outdoor spaces like patios and decks – as well as the usual kitchen and bathroom renovations – local contractors say they've been swamped with work for the past year.
“We’ve always had steady work, but this year it’s insane. I’m booked out until forever," said Rusty Funk, owner and president of Ray Funk Home Remodeling.
Some, like Cortese, say they're doing a record amount of business. And it's showing little to no signs of stopping.
"I would never have thought we would have seen this kind of direction in real estate," said Cortese.
Renovation boom
The remodeling industry has already been on a steady tear nationwide, growing from $265 billion in 2010 to $419 billion last year, and a projected $433 billion this year, according to a report by Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies. That's an increase of 63% in a decade.
But remodeling activity was particularly strong last year, the report noted. While most industries ramped up gradually – and many are still not up to full strength – home improvement contractors hit the ground running as soon as the restrictions were lifted last May, and never looked back.
"There was quite a demand," said Michael Washington, owner of Ivy Lea Construction. "It was an extreme amount of work in a very short amount of time."
The Harvard study also found a shift in both the type of work and the geography. Homeowners in the past relied heavily on professional contractors, but do-it-yourself activity picked up last year – both because homeowners had the time and availability, but also because of health concerns about bringing anyone into their homes.
"Everybody’s forced to be home and they’re looking at their houses," said Frank Cicero, chief operating officer of 84 Lumber. The Pennsylvania-based company operates six stores, three kitchen centers and two installation sales centers in Western New York. "We experienced an influx of people with home improvement projects."
Lifestyle changes
That shift and rampant activity last year were driven by changes in housing conditions and lifestyles. Homeowners found themselves either stuck at home with little to do, or forced to work remotely from their houses but without a dedicated space to do so. Parents also found themselves in a dual role of teacher or assistant, as their children were relegated to remote learning.
Many college students and adult children recently out of school came back home from other cities. Others moved out of more expensive coastal cities to lower-cost locales like Buffalo, buying houses that then needed work. And many homeowners brought their aging parents or caregivers into their households as well.
On top of that, the severe shortage of houses for sale – which in turn spurred spikes in home prices – led more people to stay put and expand what they had rather than endure the struggle and high cost of moving.
"We’re seeing people that are realizing that their home is their best attribute, so they’re investing in their homes to stay, and their home values have gone up," Cortese said. "This is all testimony to the fact that it’s worthy of the investment."
In a nutshell, there was both an increased need and an increased opportunity to renovate and upgrade homes. And the low-interest rates and lack of spending on anything else meant homeowners either had more cash on hand or an easier ability to borrow.
"Since they weren’t taking vacations or going out to eat, they had more disposable income," Washington said. "And with the rates being where they are, it’s very affordable to borrow against."
"You have a perfect storm," Cortese said. "You’ve got the perfect scenario for our industry to be at its busiest."
Getting comfortable
According to a survey by Discover Financial Services, 83% of homeowners who did renovation projects last year viewed them as a way to make their homes more comfortable during the pandemic, while 62% were focused on health and safety.
The initial surge last year focused on the need for a distinct home office and learning space – so-called Zoom rooms. So bedrooms, basements, dens and even patios have been converted to work-live spaces, with extended Wi-Fi and additional electrical outlets.
In one case, Lang's company converted a rear mudroom into a classroom area for an Orchard Park family's four kids, complete with separate cubicles and workstations for their chromebooks, as well as a work area for the parents. He even bought some old lockers from an office supplier and put chalkboard paint on them.
"It was very colorful and made to replicate a classroom setting," Lang said. "It came out quite nice. The kids loved it."
Lang said his company also enclosed part of a lakefront home in Lime Lake in Cattaraugus County, creating a new office for the owner facing the water, with his computers. "While he's working, he could enjoy his view," Lang said.
But consumers' attention soon shifted to outdoor living, as the warmer weather of summer arrived. "Last year got very active in June, July, August," said Larry Chumsky, owner of Collingwood Construction.
Demand turned to sun rooms, porches, decks, patios and retractable awnings, as families sought to expand their living area as they opted for "staycations" instead of traveling.
That's what Connie Ervin did. The 66-year-old Buffalo resident had redone the kitchen and bathroom of her 2,600-square-foot West Ferry Street town home in recent years, through Beautiful Homes, but hadn't yet gotten around to an outdoor patio that she shares with her neighbor.
"With Covid, everybody’s kind of being very insular, and she and I have always talked about redoing it, but now we want to make it into a space that we can enjoy and be at home," Ervin said. "It just seems like it would be great to have a space outdoors that’s comfortable and meets both of our needs."
New impetus
Of course, there were still the typical kitchen and bathroom renovations, as well as basement remodels and additions. New roofs, siding, doors, windows, furnaces, hot water tanks and similar maintenance also took on more importance.
But instead of the typical $20,000 to $30,000 jobs, Funk has seen whole house renovations and expansions, sometimes exceeding $100,000. In one project he's doing near Lake Erie that will cost $600,000, all but one room of the house will be turned over.
In some cases, projects had been discussed by homeowners for years but never acted upon.
"We all came to the edge of the cliff, facing potential mortality," Cortese reflected. "What is going to be a better time than now?"
Contractors say they still have a significant backlog of work that will keep them busy for a while. But they said the success and popularity of working from home may also be here to stay – which means more jobs for them as homeowners make the most of their new opportunities.
In fact, a new survey by Modernize.com, an online marketplace for the home improvement industry, found that 41% of homeowners who are now completing a home improvement project are already making plans for another one.
"That might be the new reality for some," Washington said. "I don't see all those jobs going back to the office. This is going to change the dynamic."