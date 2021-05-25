Cooped up at home, Western New Yorkers turn to renovations

Robert and Kelly Ruettimann are planning to remodel the kitchen of their 52-year-old Amherst home on Fox Chapel Road later this year.

The couple have lived in their 2,200-square-foot colonial since 2014, but said that working at home for the past year – both are employed by Citibank – has given them a new perspective on their home. They expect to continue working remotely for at least a few more months, and wanted a better and more open layout, new flooring and more storage space.

"We’re working in it so much more now," said Kelly Ruettimann, 39. "There’s always been a couple of things we didn’t like, but being home more often, it really bothered us more."

They have plenty of company.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced many homeowners to turn their residences into makeshift offices and classrooms – and they quickly saw that their homes weren't ideally suited for those tasks.

And by staying at home, they were saving a lot of money – and that's helping to fuel a boom in home improvements that has continued a year into the pandemic.

"People are really grounded in their homes because they’re spending more time there," said Domenic Cortese, president of Cortese Construction Services Corp.