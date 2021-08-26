Conversion of former Villa Maria school into Angela's House begins

Construction work officially kicked off Thursday on a $15 million project in Cheektowaga to transform part of the former Villa Maria High School into 67 affordable senior apartments.

CB-Emmanuel Realty is working with Delta Development of Western New York and Catholic Charities to convert a wing of the all-girls Catholic school at 602 Doat St. into Angela's House, a six-story building with affordable apartments aimed at seniors aged 55 and older.

The 55 one- and 12 two-bedroom apartments will range in size from 666 to 793 square feet, according to diagrams, and will rent for $596-$730 per month. Seven units will be fully accessible for handicapped residents, with three accessible for those with hearing or vision impairments.

The facility will include 21 units of supportive housing for homeless seniors, funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, which will subsidize a full-time social worker and other on-site staffing. Catholic Charities will also provide referrals to those residents for services such as physical and behavioral health, money management education, independent living skills training and transportation.

Designed by Trautman Associates and built by RP Oak Hill Building Co., the project will be funded by a $12.1 million construction loan from Evans Bank, a $3.6 million loan from the New York State Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, a $3.4 million loan from New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, HOME funds from the Town of Cheektowaga, and $15.2 million generated from low-income housing tax credits. Construction is expected to finish by June 2022.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.