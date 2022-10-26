 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conversion of Amherst Bowling Center to apartments wins approval

47 E. Amherst northeast corner rendering

A rendering from the northeast corner of the proposed redevelopment of 47 E. Amherst St. in Buffalo, currently site of the former Amherst Bowling Center.

 Buffalo Planning Board
A downstate developer has won city approval to convert the former Amherst Bowling Center near the Central Park neighborhood in Buffalo into affordable workforce housing.

Regan Development Corp. of Ardsley wants to demolish the derelict 52,000-square-foot bowling alley at 47 E. Amherst St. and replace it with a pair of two- and four-story structures totaling 159,168 square feet. That would bring 137 new apartments and some ground-floor retail or office space to a site just east of Main Street.

Under plans by HHL Architects for the $26 million project, the site would be divided with interior boundary lines into two sections, each of which would have one building. The larger four-story, L-shaped building would front on East Amherst, but wrap around the corner along Holden. The 136,060-square-foot building would include 127 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

47 E. Amherst northwest rendering

A rendering from the northwest corner of the proposed redevelopment of 47 E. Amherst St. in Buffalo, currently site of the former Amherst Bowling Center.

The smaller 23,108-square-foot building with a pointed end, fronting on Pannell, would be two stories in height, with more than 11,000 square feet of commercial space for five tenants on the first floor, plus 10 one- and two-bedroom apartments upstairs. Income levels have not yet been set for the apartments, which may include some market-rate units, depending on the results of a market study.

Richard Rice of HHL noted that the project was designed to adhere to the Green Code by bringing the building to the street.

But an advocate for the code, Jim Rozansky, noted that the larger building would be significantly longer than allowed by the regulation, and questioned why that had not come to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

"It just seems like an awfully long building," he said.

Principal city planner John Fell said that city permits staff had not identified the need for the variance, but acknowledged that he didn't have a clear answer as to why not.

"We must have missed it, as well," he said, noting that the Planning Department had not cited it, either.

The board approved the project, but Fell said he would bring it back to Permits staff to re-check to ensure no other actions are needed.

"I don’t think this is any doubt that this is a huge improvement over what that site has been for a number of years, and it’s a huge investment in the whole Bennett Village area," Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz said.

Dingens warehouse approved

The Planning Board approved an application by James Panepinto, owner of Pinto Construction Services, to double the size of a new warehouse at 132 Dingens St. by constructing an 80,940-square-foot addition to meet the demand for more warehouse space.

The 45-foot-tall metal panel addition would be identical to the first, which is already full, but would be separated by a fire wall and would be available for lease by other tenants.

