Controversy as employee faces termination as elections at 3 local Starbucks wrap up

Controversy

Social media has been abuzz since local Starbucks employee Cassie Fleischer, who helped organize the Elmwood Avenue store, posted on Facebook on Sunday that she was no longer being scheduled at the location.

After landing a new full-time job in Buffalo, she said she cut her availability back at Starbucks, but was told she "no longer met the needs of business" and would face termination.

Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United, said the union filed an NLRB charge over the policy .

"There is no evidence of a policy requiring a certain amount of availability in the past, and the policy that supposedly led to her termination flies in the face of the historic flexibility of employment at the company," Hayes said.

A Starbucks spokesperson said Tuesday that Fleischer, who previously worked 35 hours a week, was requesting to work less than 12 hours a week. The spokesperson said the chain tries to accommodate those requests, but has to meet the staffing needs of the business.

The spokesperson said Fleischer has not been fired and her situation was being reviewed.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.