Controversy as employee faces termination as elections at 3 local Starbucks wrap up

As elections wrap up at three more Buffalo-area Starbucks stores, union workers are steaming at the apparent termination of an employee who worked at the first company-owned store in the United States to organize.
More organized Buffalo stores?
Ballots are scheduled to be counted at 1 p.m. Wednesday in elections at three Western New York stores: at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew.
The vote count is contingent upon the National Labor Relations Board issuing a decision on a Jan. 24 request from Starbucks, which continues to fight single-store elections because it prefers workers at all area locations cast ballots in a single, combined vote.
If the board does not issue a decision on that request by Wednesday, the vote count will be postponed.
The NLRB said ballots will be mailed to workers Jan. 31 and must be returned by Feb. 22.
Locally, stores on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga have successfully organized. It set off a wave nationally, with at least 103 Starbucks stores filing organizing petitions with the NLRB.
Controversy
Social media has been abuzz since local Starbucks employee Cassie Fleischer, who helped organize the Elmwood Avenue store, posted on Facebook on Sunday that she was no longer being scheduled at the location.
After landing a new full-time job in Buffalo, she said she cut her availability back at Starbucks, but was told she "no longer met the needs of business" and would face termination.
Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United, said the union filed an NLRB charge over the policy .
"There is no evidence of a policy requiring a certain amount of availability in the past, and the policy that supposedly led to her termination flies in the face of the historic flexibility of employment at the company," Hayes said.
A Starbucks spokesperson said Tuesday that Fleischer, who previously worked 35 hours a week, was requesting to work less than 12 hours a week. The spokesperson said the chain tries to accommodate those requests, but has to meet the staffing needs of the business.
The spokesperson said Fleischer has not been fired and her situation was being reviewed.
