Controversial Outer Harbor amphitheater project gets a mulligan

Among other claims, the lawsuit said the city failed to obtain the necessary written findings, and did not conduct a thorough environmental review. The suit also says the plan is not consistent with the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. The lawsuit is still pending in State Supreme Court.

But ECHDC isn't stopping. The agency is also now seeking site plan approval for its $12 million plan at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd., which would convert the vacant former Terminal B warehouse and adjacent land into an open-air structure for concerts, festivals and other events, with "continuous views to the water from the nearby paths and lawn," according to the application. ECHDC already approved moving Canalside concerts there.

Under the proposal, the building's shell would be removed, leaving a 100,000-square-foot steel structure on an elevated concrete slab, with stairs and ramps added along the perimeter for pedestrian access. A small stage with an open-air canopy would be added on the north end, facing east.

That's where the landscape will be changed to reduce the paved surface, improve drainage and increase greenspace, with a new crescent-shaped lawn and higher elevations for better views of the lake. An overlook deck, bicycle trails, habitat restoration area, walking path and limited lighting will also be added, with a Great Lawn in back.

The project will be considered again by the Planning Board at 4 p.m. Monday, and by the Council's Legislation Committee at 1 p.m. Tuesday. If approved, the project would take 15 months of construction.

