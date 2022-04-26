Contractor plans small boutique extended-stay hotel in Lancaster

Lucas James thinks there's enough demand in the Town of Lancaster to justify a small Airbnb-style extended-stay hotel near Como Lake Park and the Lancaster Country Club – so much so that he's building it himself.

James, a contractor and owner of LJ Construction, is proposing to construct a two-story mixed-use building near the corner of Broadway and Bowen Road, using a vacant lot that used to be home to Desiderio's and then Brother's restaurants before a fire damaged the building, leading to demolition several years ago.

The $2.8 million project would consist of an 18,000-square-foot building, housing an eight-room boutique hotel that will be privately-labeled instead of branded. It will offer high-end features in the rooms, such as full-sized kitchens with Italian marble backsplash, spa-like bathrooms with heated floors, designed to "grab the higher end of the market," James said.

"They're very high-end, so they won't be cheap at all," he said of the rates, which have not yet been determined. There will be a three-day minimum stay. "There's so much apartment density in that area. There's a demand for short-term, medium and long-term housing."

Designed by Dean Architects, the project would be located at 5837 Broadway, and would also include a coffee shop and drive-thru on the first floor, as well as two commercial spaces for retail or office tenants. James also plans to install an $800,000 solar-system on the roof to provide most of the building's electricity needs.

"It'll make a poor-looking corner as it is now into a vast improvement," he said. "Now it's a vacant lot that looks terrible."

The proposal is pending before the Lancaster Planning Board, which will review it again in two weeks.

This is the latest of several recent projects for James, who also bought the Arrowhead Golf Course in Newstead in 2018, and started developing the $40 million Ledgestone Village senior independent-living community at 11290 Broadway in Alden in 2019. The 86-unit condo project is now just about 40% completed, with 42 families already living there, but James said he's already planning to seek approval to double the project's overall size.

