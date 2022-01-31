Contract talks start for Starbucks' Elmwood store

Contract talks began Monday involving workers at a Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue, as workers at 55 of the chain's stores around the country seek to hold union elections of their own.

The negotiations between Starbucks Workers United and the Seattle-based company cover workers at a store in the Elmwood Village. That location was the first Starbucks-owned store in the United States to vote in favor of unionizing.

Meanwhile, workers at another Starbucks in Buffalo, at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street, have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election. Union leaders say workers at a total of 55 Starbucks locations in 19 states have now filed for elections. Sixteen of those petitions were filed on Monday, including two in Rochester.

