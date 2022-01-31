Contract talks start for Starbucks' Elmwood store

Contract talks began Monday involving workers at a Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue, as workers at 55 of the chain's stores around the country seek to hold union elections of their own.
The negotiations between Starbucks Workers United and the Seattle-based company cover workers at a store in the Elmwood Village. That location was the first Starbucks-owned store in the United States to vote in favor of unionizing.
Meanwhile, workers at another Starbucks in Buffalo, at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street, have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election. Union leaders say workers at a total of 55 Starbucks locations in 19 states have now filed for elections. Sixteen of those petitions were filed on Monday, including two in Rochester.
Support Local Journalism
The contract talks at the Elmwood store come after pro-union workers prevailed in an election in December that drew national media and political attention. Workers at a store on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga also voted in favor of joining a union. The outcome of an election at a third store, in Camp Road in Hamburg, is unresolved, due to objections raised by the union. The vote tally there was 12-8 against joining a union.
Michelle Eisen, a leader of the Starbucks union movement and an employee of the Elmwood store, called the start of negotiations "a historic day. We’re looking forward to bargaining to get a contract that we can both be proud of."
Starbucks didn't comment on the start of the talks Monday, but referenced a letter sent to employees in December from Rosann Williams, Starbucks' North America president. Williams pledged the company would "bargain in good faith" with the union, and that Starbucks hoped "union representatives also come to the table with mutual good faith, respect and positive intent."
More voting at local Starbucks stores is on tap. The NLRB on Monday was preparing to mail out ballots to workers at three other Buffalo-area stores where elections will happen: Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew.
The ballots are due back by Feb. 22, and the NLRB is scheduled to count them the following day.
Matt Glynn