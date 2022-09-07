Contract talks for D’Youville faculty in mediation as pay, working conditions remain sticking points

Faculty and librarians at D’Youville University have worked more than a year without a labor agreement, and the two sides appear to be far apart in negotiations.

Brandon Absher, a philosophy professor and president of D’Youville’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said working under a contract that expired Aug. 31, 2021, means more than 150 people have not had a raise in two years despite rising inflation and gas prices.

“To go two years without a cost-of-living wage increase really amounts to a pretty substantial pay cut,” Absher said. “Seeing prices jump while your spending power is decreasing is difficult.”

Financial compensation is just one sticking point in contract negotiations that stalled months ago and are now in formal mediation. Absher said the issues include working conditions, benefits and academic freedom.

But he said the overarching complaint among faculty is that D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo has changed the culture at the school from “a close-knit community with a family feeling” to a more corporate atmosphere that is dividing staff and faculty and harming morale.

Clemo, who became the first lay person to lead the college in 2017, declined to comment. But Chief Mission Office Denise DiRienzo provided a written statement.

“D’Youville University and its faculty are continuing active negotiations, and we are hopeful that an agreement will be reached soon,” the statement reads in part. “The process is now being facilitated by a mediator from the federal government who is meeting with the parties on a regular basis.”

Absher said the main issues separating the parties include:

Compensation

Clemo implemented a 32-hour, four-day work week for 130 full-time staff and administrative employees while keeping pay and benefits the same. But Absher said the school did nothing to reduce the work week or course load for faculty and librarians.

“We looked at that as giving staff and administrators a 20-percent raise,” Absher said.

The administration’s statement said the 32-hour work week is a creative way to attract and retain talented staff in a competitive post-pandemic environment, but “the concept does not translate easily to faculty, who are paid salaries, are expected to be available to students and are not assigned a fixed number of work hours each week."

“Any suggestion that the faculty and staff have been treated more favorably than the faculty is simply not true,” the university administration stated. “During the pandemic, the compensation of staff and administrators was frozen. In addition, a significant number of and administrators and staff were laid off as part of a reduction in staff. The faculty did not experience any of that."

Working conditions

Absher said faculty used to share large offices that had partitions, seating and computers so they could hold office hours to with students. “Now we are being asked to share space with no partitions or cubicles where students can speak freely with their professors about their concerns,” he said.

Faculty are also concerned about a proposed social media policy that they feel restricts academic freedom.

D’Youville’s statement did not address that concern.

Benefits

Absher said the administration is also proposing an increase in employee contributions for health benefits and cuts to the free tuition benefit for dependents.

D’Youville’s statement cited tuition waivers for immediate family members as a continuing benefit and said that the university has offered to expand health care packages in some proposals.

D’Youville also noted that the university has made significant accomplishments in recent years, including the opening of its Health Professions Hub, and the elevation of the former college to university status this year.

Absher said the faculty also takes pride in those achievements. “We are not attacking every decision by this administration,” he said. “We just feel left out and demoralized by the way these negotiations have proceeded and that this process has been slower than normal and more contentious than necessary.”