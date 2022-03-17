Consumers who haven't been able to save much feel biggest pinch from inflation

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

M&T analyzed all kinds of deposit activity for 1.5 million customers over a 23-month period, starting in January 2020. The bank found a striking difference between "savers" – customers with balances greater than $2,500 before the pandemic – and the "financially vulnerable," who lacked the means to save, and had balances of less than $2,500.

The "savers" kept saving over that two-year span, watching their deposits rise by 43% from an average of $31,371 to $44,807.

They received an average of $4,192 in combined financial assistance from stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. But 69% of their deposit growth was driven by cutting back on spending in areas like travel, entertainment and restaurants, the bank found.

It was a different story for less wealthy consumers.

The "financially vulnerable" consumers saw their deposit balances nearly quadruple to an average of $3,087 from $787 before the pandemic. It included an average of $3,680 per customer from stimulus and unemployment payments – accounting for more than all of the increase.

But those vulnerable consumers also were swamped by a 40% increase in their daily expenses, which cut into the overall growth of their savings.