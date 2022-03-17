Consumers who haven't been able to save much feel biggest pinch from inflation

Savers vs. financially vulnerable: the pandemic's toll and inflation's threat
Consumers are feeling the pinch from inflation – especially those who don't make a lot of money to start with.
In fact, the impact of the steep rise in prices is especially troubling for people who haven't been able to save much through the pandemic.
M&T Bank has put those concerns into numbers. The bank looked at the financial strain different types of consumers are under, based on how much they had in their bank balances before the pandemic struck.
M&T took into account the financial help consumers received during the pandemic, such as enhanced unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks.
"Despite the fact that a range of emergency government assistance efforts sought to buffer as many households as possible from financial distress, data we cull from our depositor accounts tell us that the effect has been uneven in ways that are worrisome," said Rene F. Jones, the bank's chairman and CEO, in his annual letter to shareholders.
M&T analyzed all kinds of deposit activity for 1.5 million customers over a 23-month period, starting in January 2020. The bank found a striking difference between "savers" – customers with balances greater than $2,500 before the pandemic – and the "financially vulnerable," who lacked the means to save, and had balances of less than $2,500.
The "savers" kept saving over that two-year span, watching their deposits rise by 43% from an average of $31,371 to $44,807.
They received an average of $4,192 in combined financial assistance from stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. But 69% of their deposit growth was driven by cutting back on spending in areas like travel, entertainment and restaurants, the bank found.
It was a different story for less wealthy consumers.
The "financially vulnerable" consumers saw their deposit balances nearly quadruple to an average of $3,087 from $787 before the pandemic. It included an average of $3,680 per customer from stimulus and unemployment payments – accounting for more than all of the increase.
But those vulnerable consumers also were swamped by a 40% increase in their daily expenses, which cut into the overall growth of their savings.
"These lower-income households were buffered from the worst effects of the pandemic by emergency assistance but, in the time since, their incomes have stagnated and their expenses have increased, leaving them right back where they started – a virtual financial 'Groundhog Day,' " Jones said.
And as inflation keeps rising – touching nearly 8% in February – it will only get worse.
Financially vulnerable consumers coping with the lingering effects of the pandemic could face an even greater burden from persistent inflation and potential interest rate hikes, Jones said.
"These households, many of whom are frontline or essential workers, will likely face an inflationary economy with few financial reserves," Jones said. "This is not a healthy situation, either for households or the businesses that rely on their spending.
"Put broadly, we should not see the pandemic and the assistance it motivated as events in the financial rearview mirror," he said. "Their impacts will linger, for ourselves and our customers."
Consumers are dealing with rising everyday expenses like the cost of filling a gas tank. In the Buffalo Niagara region, the average price per gallon is about $4.40 per gallon, up 55% from a year ago, according to AAA of Western and Central New York.
In its own research, the JPMorgan Chase Institute said median checking account balances were elevated during 2021, but the size of that increase shrunk as the year went on.
The bank said those balances in March 2021 were 120% higher than two years before, boosted by government financial assistance during the pandemic. But by the end of 2021, the balances were only 65% higher than two years before, or just under $1,300.
"Low-income families saw rapidly depleting balance gains following the last round of stimulus," the institute said in a report released in February.
Working the night shift
Nearly 6% of the Buffalo metro area's workforce regularly work night shifts, according to a new report by Porch based on 2019 U.S. Census data. Night shifts were defined as shifts when workers arrive for their jobs between 5 p.m. and 3:59 a.m.
Buffalo's percentage of night shift workers – 5.6% – was nearly identical to the national average. Buffalo's percentage ranked No. 47 among 100 U.S. metro areas that were analyzed. Leading the list was Las Vegas, at 10.3%.
Porch said over 31,100 workers regularly work night shifts in the Buffalo area, and they earn median annual wages of $28,000, compared with $40,000 for all workers.
