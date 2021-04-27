Consumers in parts of Buffalo can preorder fiber broadband internet from Greenlight Networks

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Buffalo has fallen behind much of the country when it comes to high-speed internet access.

"Right now, there primarily is one provider of internet – you can question whether it's true high-speed internet – in this neighborhood," Poloncarz said. "Once Greenlight is able to connect to the neighbors in this community, not only will you have true high-speed internet, I guarantee you will see reduction in overall cost."

Greenlight charges $50 per month for standard data speeds of 500 megabits per second for downloading and streaming, with the potential for upgrading to two gigabits per second. There are no additional taxes, fees or surcharges.

Spectrum Cable charges $70 a month for standard, 100-megabits-per-second standalone internet service; plus taxes, fees and surcharges. Spectrum customers who purchase bundled television, phone and internet service may pay less for internet.

The pandemic has underscored how vital it is for communities to have reliable broadband internet, said Mark Murphy, Greenlight CEO.

"I think the other thing we learned is, the more people that are home using multiple devices at the same time, the more important it is to have a fast internet pipe to be able to support all those application needs," he said.