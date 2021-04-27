Consumers in parts of Buffalo can preorder fiber broadband internet from Greenlight Networks

Parts of Buffalo are one step closer to having competition – and lower prices – in broadband internet service.
Residents in parts of the West Side and the Elmwood Village can now preorder fiber optic broadband internet service through Greenlight Networks. The high-speed internet is expected to go live in those neighborhoods this summer.
Construction is underway, with 716 Ministries, a workforce development nonprofit on the West Side, hosting network equipment at its Loretto Ministry Center in exchange for free broadband internet. The center provides office and church space to several local charitable organizations and church congregations, and provides housing for Americorps workers and other youth. All of the center's tenants will receive the free high-speed broadband.
Greenlight is in the painstaking, expensive process of laying the underground fiber that will give residents access to its service. It must identify, contact and seek easements from property owners before it can lay cables on private property underground. It has also reached agreements with Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. and Verizon to co-locate on its utility poles. It is also working on a conduit agreement with Verizon.
Greenlight will continue rolling out broadband internet in other parts of the West Side, Grant Street and Forest Avenue. The company plans to have its service accessible to 10,000 people by the end of the year.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Buffalo has fallen behind much of the country when it comes to high-speed internet access.
"Right now, there primarily is one provider of internet – you can question whether it's true high-speed internet – in this neighborhood," Poloncarz said. "Once Greenlight is able to connect to the neighbors in this community, not only will you have true high-speed internet, I guarantee you will see reduction in overall cost."
Greenlight charges $50 per month for standard data speeds of 500 megabits per second for downloading and streaming, with the potential for upgrading to two gigabits per second. There are no additional taxes, fees or surcharges.
Spectrum Cable charges $70 a month for standard, 100-megabits-per-second standalone internet service; plus taxes, fees and surcharges. Spectrum customers who purchase bundled television, phone and internet service may pay less for internet.
The pandemic has underscored how vital it is for communities to have reliable broadband internet, said Mark Murphy, Greenlight CEO.
"I think the other thing we learned is, the more people that are home using multiple devices at the same time, the more important it is to have a fast internet pipe to be able to support all those application needs," he said.
The West Side and Elmwood Village neighborhoods were chosen for the first round of development because of the number of residents who requested it on the company's website, Greenlight said. The company will first concentrate on high-density neighborhoods instead of farther-flung rural areas in Western New York.