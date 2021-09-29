 Skip to main content
Construction underway on School 75 Apartments for affordable housing
Construction underway on School 75 Apartments for affordable housing

A former East Side public school will soon become home to 47 affordable apartments – with another 18 new single-family rental houses on nearby land – under a $29 million project that is now underway.

The Western New York Veterans' Housing Coalition and Norstar Development USA have begun construction on their School 75 Apartments, a venture to convert the long-vacant building in the William-Emslie neighborhood into low-income and supportive housing.

All 65 residences will be affordable for households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, with 33 of the apartments set aside for homeless veterans and military service-disabled individuals.

"It has been 25 years since we dropped a shovel in the ground to add to our affordable housing efforts for our veterans in need," said Gigi Grizanti, president and CEO of the Veterans Housing Coalition.

Twenty of those households will receive on-site support and rental subsidies through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Another 13 households will receive rental subsidies from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care program, through Erie County.

Located at 57 Howard St. and originally built in 1925, Public School 75 has been vacant for more than 20 years, after several other uses since it was last used for classes in 1979. The project calls for its brick façade and historic architectural features to be preserved, while all windows and four entry doors will be replaced by aluminum windows and doors that match the original look.

The three-story building's gymnasium and classrooms are being converted into 47 apartments. The front of the auditorium will become the main entrance and community room, while the rear of the auditorium – including its former balcony – will house the new corporate offices for the Veterans' Housing Coalition, which will provide services to the veterans.

Another 18 houses will be constructed on vacant parcels surrounding the school building.

The project was funded with $4.1 million from New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, $580,000 through the state Community Investment Fund, $850,000 from the city's HOME funds and $72,000 from New York State Energy and Research Development Authority. It also received $15.8 million in federal and state low-income housing tax credits and $6.7 million in federal and state historic tax credits.

