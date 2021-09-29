Construction underway on School 75 Apartments for affordable housing

A former East Side public school will soon become home to 47 affordable apartments – with another 18 new single-family rental houses on nearby land – under a $29 million project that is now underway.

The Western New York Veterans' Housing Coalition and Norstar Development USA have begun construction on their School 75 Apartments, a venture to convert the long-vacant building in the William-Emslie neighborhood into low-income and supportive housing.

All 65 residences will be affordable for households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, with 33 of the apartments set aside for homeless veterans and military service-disabled individuals.

"It has been 25 years since we dropped a shovel in the ground to add to our affordable housing efforts for our veterans in need," said Gigi Grizanti, president and CEO of the Veterans Housing Coalition.

Twenty of those households will receive on-site support and rental subsidies through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Another 13 households will receive rental subsidies from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care program, through Erie County.