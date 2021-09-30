Construction poised to start on Uniland's South Buffalo solar farm

Construction is expected to begin shortly on Uniland Development Co.'s proposed solar farm project at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

Uniland is planning to put up a 5-megawatt solar array on the brownfield property at 255 Ship Canal Parkway to produce enough power for 800 households, in what would be the first large-scale operation of its kind within the City of Buffalo.

The developer completed its $509,000 purchase of the 20.3-acre site in August, and has now completed its site design and received its building permit, according to BUDC Executive Vice President Rebecca Gandour. The solar panels have also been delivered, she said, so contractors are expected on-site within the next three to four weeks. Completion is anticipated by mid-2022.

Meanwhile, BUDC has extended its agreement with Zephyr Investors for a proposed high-tech cannabis campus at Buffalo Lakeside, while officials are trying to move forward with a potential sale of another parcel.

Separately, the agency has been approached again by Enterprise Folding Box Co. about purchasing more of BUDC's property at 308 Crowley to continue the pizza box maker's expansion.