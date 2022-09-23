Construction finally starts on Rails on Main project in Buffalo

Five years after it was initially proposed, construction is kicking off on a $44 million redevelopment project in Buffalo that will bring 312 new apartments to a combination of new and existing buildings near the LaSalle Metro Rail station on Main Street.

Buffalo-based McGuire Development Co. and Provo, Utah's Blackfish Investments have teamed up to begin work on The Rails, a new apartment community that will transform a 4.5-acre former industrial site with shuttered buildings and an abandoned rail line into a residential complex aimed at young professionals and graduate students.

It's a project long in the making that was recently revived – but at 50% higher cost – after the original plan by Blackfish stalled, prompting the investment firm to seek out a local partner.

"The Rails will add to the momentum of creating a new and vibrant city. The look of Main Street is changing as empty buildings from an earlier period are being reimagined," said David Von Derau, president of McGuire Development.

Located at 2929 Main, at the intersection of Hertel Avenue in the University District, the project will include two renovated structures and a new five-story building. It will feature a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance to public transportation and the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

The complex will feature 1,500 square feet of retail space and 3,675 square feet of office space. It also includes 230 parking spaces.

And it represents a revitalization of a polluted brownfield property, most recently occupied by metal-finishing company Keystone Corp.

The project was originally envisioned by Freeman's former company, DF Fusion Investments, as a student-housing development aimed primarily at graduate students at UB and other nearby colleges, with an aim to open by August 2020. But it was delayed by a combination of factors, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, Blackfish sought a local partner to revive the project, and teamed up with McGuire in a joint venture in June 2021. But the project's total price – originally $30 million – has since skyrocketed because of supply chain disruptions and rising construction costs.

The joint-venture partners bought the property in June. The site has been largely remediated, and parts of the multibuilding manufacturing complex that were more deteriorated were demolished. But two existing buildings along the southwestern boundary will be preserved and renovated as part of the project, which also entails construction of the new five-story building, a three-story spur and a two-story connector. It will take about two years to complete.