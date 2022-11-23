Construction begins in turning school into apartments aimed at helping domestic violence survivors

Construction has finally kicked off on a $23 million effort to convert a historic former East Side Catholic school into an affordable and supportive housing complex aimed, in part, at helping survivors of domestic violence.

With the last piece of financing recently lined up after three years of planning, Community Services for Every1 and its development partner, Edgemere Development, have begun work on the transformation of the former St. John Kanty Lyceum building into the Apartments at the Lyceum.

Located at 97 Swinburne St., the long-anticipated project in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood includes renovation of the three-story former school into residential units, along with 10 adjacent lots that will be redeveloped into parking, greenspace, an accessible playground and walking areas.

"We are excited to help bring this project to fruition with our talented development team," said Kelly Kinderman, vice president of program support and development for Community Services for Every1. "Community Services has a successful and long-standing commitment to increase the availability of safe, decent, and affordable housing."

The school building's classroom and offices will be converted into 42 affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 12 reserved for households needing supportive services. There will also be a community room, laundry room, storage space and free high-speed Internet for residents.

The supportive services, which will be provided by the nonprofit agency, include case management, financial counseling, workforce development and referrals for healthcare, child care and public benefits. The apartments will receive rental subsidies and services funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

"Apartments at the Lyceum demonstrates positive community impact and reuse of a significant neighborhood structure through public and private partnerships," said Stephanie Benson, senior vice president of real estate development at Edgemere. "This type of partnership enables us to address state and local needs for affordable workforce housing."

Additionally, the building's existing kitchen, cafeteria and activity room will be renovated into a community service hub, with 7,600 square feet of space for after-school programs, culinary arts, healthy eating education, and independent living and job readiness training for both tenants and neighborhood residents. Meanwhile, the St. John Kanty Parish will sublease part of the space for its own activities.

The project also will include Energy Star or similar appliances, an electric-vehicle charging station, low-flow plumbing fixtures, increased insulation, new lighting, new HVAC systems, and new windows and roofs. No fossil fuels will be used on site.

Financing for the project includes federal low-income housing tax credits valued at $8 million, federal and state historic tax credits worth $7 million, and $3.9 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Additionally, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is providing $2.1 million from its Homeless Housing Assistance Program.

Also, New York State Energy Research and Development Agency gave $525,000 through its Clean Energy Initiative, while Empire State Development Corp. approved $500,000 through the Better Buffalo Fund. And the city awarded $750,000 in HOME funds.

"These awards address significant unmet needs for affordable and accessible housing in the City of Buffalo," said Mindy Cervoni, CEO of Community Services for Every1. "Apartments at the historic St. John Kanty Lyceum will create Erie County's first permanent supportive housing program explicitly developed for survivors of domestic violence and will allow Community Services to assist them with any factors that contribute to their housing instability."

State officials touted their investment and role as building off Gov. Kathy Hochul's $50 million commitment to address the needs of the East Side – which came even before a gunman killed 10 people in the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue six months ago. It is also part of the state's $25 billion, five-year housing plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable units and electrify 50,000 homes.

"We are committed to doing right by East Buffalo, making it a better and more affordable place to live and creating new beginnings for the community," Hochul said.