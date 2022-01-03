ConnectLife's donor network is expanding again

A Clarence-based blood and organ donor network is expanding its services across New York through a new partnership in Rochester.

ConnectLife announced Monday it will start recovering donor tissue this month in partnership with Rochester-based Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network.

The partnership continues a period of growth for the 40-year-old local nonprofit, formerly known as Upstate New York Transplant Services, or UNYTS. ConnectLife has a similar tissue-recovery partnership with the Center for Donation and Transplantation in Albany, and it also operates the former Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank in Syracuse.

That growth has translated to the payroll: ConnectLife said it expects to employ more than 220 people and have an operating budget of $40 million this year.

In 2021, the organization had about 200 employees and a budget of $30 million.

By comparison, the nonprofit had 20 employees and a budget of $2 million in 1997.

