ConnectLife's donor network is expanding again

A Clarence-based blood and organ donor network is expanding its services across New York through a new partnership in Rochester.
ConnectLife announced Monday it will start recovering donor tissue this month in partnership with Rochester-based Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network.
The partnership continues a period of growth for the 40-year-old local nonprofit, formerly known as Upstate New York Transplant Services, or UNYTS. ConnectLife has a similar tissue-recovery partnership with the Center for Donation and Transplantation in Albany, and it also operates the former Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank in Syracuse.
That growth has translated to the payroll: ConnectLife said it expects to employ more than 220 people and have an operating budget of $40 million this year.
In 2021, the organization had about 200 employees and a budget of $30 million.
By comparison, the nonprofit had 20 employees and a budget of $2 million in 1997.
Unyts, an organ and blood donor service network, has changed its name to ConnectLife. The new name is a better reflection of what the organ, eye, tissue and blood donation network does, it said. The old name had strong brand recognition, but the organization said market research found the name failed to describe how it connects donors and their
Expanding its reach also allows ConnectLife to grow its tissue donors. Its tissue recovery program includes living donation of birth tissue and deceased donations, such as heart valves, vascular tissue and bone. A single tissue donor can help up to 75 people, the organization said.
With the partnership announced Monday, ConnectLife expects to see an additional 600-800 tissue donors annually from the Rochester area.
In total, ConnectLife said it expects about 37,000 organ, eye, tissue and blood donors a year across 50 counties, in partnership with 100 hospitals. Those donors have the potential to help about 300,000 people.
