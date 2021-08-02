Connecticut AG seeks details about M&T's planned job cuts

Connecticut's attorney general says he wants more answers about M&T Bank's plan to cut hundreds of jobs in that state, as a result of its impending acquisition of People's United Bank.

William Tong is the latest elected official in Connecticut to raise concerns about M&T's plan to cut 747 People's United jobs in that state, once M&T completes its $7.6 billion, all-stock deal.

"I join those voices and seek clarification and further detail from you regarding your efforts to mitigate any job losses and other potential adverse economic impacts to Connecticut," Tong said in a letter to the CEOs of M&T Bank and People's United. He asked for detailed replies from the two leaders about the job cuts and what will happen to the Bridgeport corporate office.

Tong contended the planned job cuts are bigger than he was led to believe.