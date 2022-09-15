Connecticut AG criticizes M&T Bank over People's conversion

Connecticut's attorney general is demanding answers from M&T Bank about problems People's United Bank customers have faced after M&T converted People's electronic systems over Labor Day weekend.

"The complaints we have received since the conversion from both customers and employees have not inspired confidence," William Tong wrote in a letter to Michael Keegan, M&T's head of community markets.

"Customers have been blocked from online accounts and phone apps, wait times in branches and on the phone have been unacceptably long, real estate closings may have been delayed and otherwise complicated, automatic payments have been disrupted, among other complaints," Tong said.

"We have heard complaints from employees and former employees that experienced People's United workers most knowledgeable with the banking systems have been sidelined during the conversion," Tong said.

M&T completed its $8.3 billion, all-stock acquisition of Connecticut-based People's in April. It was the largest acquisition in M&T's history, and it extended the bank's presence throughout the Northeast.

In early September, M&T converted People's electronic systems to M&T's. Some customers raised complaints about the conversion, such as being locked out of their accounts, that were mentioned in Tong's letter.

"I share your customers' outrage at the serious lack of preparation for this conversion," Tong said. "M&T's poor planning cost Connecticut customers timely access to their banking records, their bill pay systems, and their money."

"Should Connecticut consumers continue to experience extended gaps in customer service, my office will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses," he said.

M&T pledged to resolve any issues stemming from the People's systems conversion.

"We are in complete agreement that we must remain laser-focused to serve customers and improve their experience as they interact with a new financial institution for the first time," said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman.

"While the vast majority of customers had a successful onboarding and log-in experience, we know the experience for others has fallen short of our expectations," she said. "We are not going to rest until every single customer is satisfied.”

Tong requested a meeting and "immediate identification of a dedicated high-level individual to serve as our contact to expedite resolution of these serious complaints." M&T said it had reached out to set up a meeting.

Prior to the acquisition of People's, Tong had expressed concern over M&T's plan to cut as many as 747 jobs in Connecticut as the result of the merger. He contended the anticipated job cuts were larger than he was led to believe.

M&T pledged to keep at least 1,000 jobs at M&T's new regional headquarters in Bridgeport within the first 12 months of the systems conversion. M&T also indicated it expected the total number of People's employees impacted to decrease, as "alternate opportunities" were identified at M&T.

In his letter, Tong said he had received "equally troubling" reports about M&T's job commitments in Connecticut.

"We have heard that People's United employees have been technically 'retained' by M&T, but in positions for significantly less pay," he said. "We have heard that people have been siphoned from other Connecticut locations into Bridgeport to satisfy the Bridgeport employment commitment."

Tong listed a series of questions about M&T's employment in Connecticut that he wants answered.