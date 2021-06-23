Concern builds over McKinley Mall buyer's track record as Hamburg attempts to halt sale

Benderson owns the McKinley Plaza across from the mall, and parcels on the mall property including its two former Macy's stores.

"They have a lot already invested in the area which makes them really a very attractive buyer from the town's perspective as being the kind of owner they would like to see," said attorney Raymond Fink, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman who is representing the Town of Hamburg. "This other outfit, their history is a little sketchy."

The town recently rezoned the land under McKinley Mall and its ring properties hoping to attract a broader pool of buyers – ones that would bring exciting ideas and breathe new life into the struggling property.

Last month, KRIG put in a bid of $8.5 million on the mall, which is assessed at about $10.5 million. Woodmont Co., the court-appointed receiver that has maintained the mall since Philadelphia real estate fund Stoltz defaulted on a $25.8 million loan payment in 2018, accepted the offer.

"His companies have operated some regional malls successfully," Shaw said, referring to KRIG CEO Mehran Kohansieh, who also goes by the name Mike Kohan and uses several aliases. "If the court authorizes the purchase, Hamburg will do what it can to facilitate a successful experience."