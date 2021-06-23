Concern builds over McKinley Mall buyer's track record as Hamburg attempts to halt sale

Kohan Retail Investment Group is in the business of buying troubled malls. It also has a history of being criticized for the way it runs them.
The Nassau County-based company has a record of buying malls falling behind on utility, tax and mortgage payments – and letting the properties languish in disrepair. In several instances, KRIG has lost ownership or control of the malls altogether.
The company's pending purchase of McKinley Mall has some people worried KRIG's spotty record will continue in the Town of Hamburg. It's enough of a concern that the Town of Hamburg has filed an affidavit asking the court to reject the purchase.
"We have grave reservations," said James Shaw, Hamburg town supervisor.
The affidavit says the town is concerned regarding Kohan's "financial wherewithal" and ability to redevelop the project. It also alleges that Newmark, the real estate company contracted by McKinley's receiver, didn't sufficiently market the property to find additional bidders. An affidavit from Benderson Development filed Wednesday complains that Newmark did not give Benderson a chance to submit an offer on the property, and that Benderson is prepared to offer a "significantly higher bid" than Kohan's.
Benderson owns the McKinley Plaza across from the mall, and parcels on the mall property including its two former Macy's stores.
"They have a lot already invested in the area which makes them really a very attractive buyer from the town's perspective as being the kind of owner they would like to see," said attorney Raymond Fink, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman who is representing the Town of Hamburg. "This other outfit, their history is a little sketchy."
The town recently rezoned the land under McKinley Mall and its ring properties hoping to attract a broader pool of buyers – ones that would bring exciting ideas and breathe new life into the struggling property.
Last month, KRIG put in a bid of $8.5 million on the mall, which is assessed at about $10.5 million. Woodmont Co., the court-appointed receiver that has maintained the mall since Philadelphia real estate fund Stoltz defaulted on a $25.8 million loan payment in 2018, accepted the offer.
"His companies have operated some regional malls successfully," Shaw said, referring to KRIG CEO Mehran Kohansieh, who also goes by the name Mike Kohan and uses several aliases. "If the court authorizes the purchase, Hamburg will do what it can to facilitate a successful experience."
Indeed, some Kohan-owned malls have operated without incident. Others, however, have been engulfed in trouble, according to widespread news reports. Some examples include:
• Woodville Mall in Ohio, purchased in 2009, was closed by court order in 2011 due to structural issues including holes in the roof, mold and mildew. An unpaid gas bill left the mall without heat, prompting tenants to use space heaters in violation of fire codes. The mall was slated for demolition in 2012.
• Lincoln Mall in Illinois, purchased out of foreclosure for $150,000 in 2012, fell into disrepair and was taken over by its town. It was demolished in 2017.
• Northland Mall in Minnesota, riddled with mold and roof damage, owed more than $140,000 in back taxes before the mall was sold in 2015.
• Jamestown Mall in Missouri was foreclosed in 2011.
• Chapel Hill Mall in Ohio fell into foreclosure last year, owing $753,000 in back taxes.
• Rotterdam Square Mall near Schenectady had its power shut off over an unpaid $300,000 electric bill.
• Berkshire Mall in Massachusetts repeatedly lost power over unpaid utility bills and was almost seized over missed tax payments.
• Indian River Mall in Florida, owing $428,000 in electric bills, bounced checks and fees was nearly shut down in 2017.
• Great Northern Mall in Onondaga County owed more than $3 million in back taxes as recently as last year.
• Lycoming Mall in Pennsylvania lost power over late electric bills in 2018 and was almost sold at auction in 2019 over unpaid water and sewer bills.
• Tulsa Promenade in Oklahoma went into receivership in 2019 for missed mortgage payment and maintenance issues.
• Adrian Mall in Michigan was condemned last year but is still operating as repairs drag on.
• Esplanade in Louisiana owed $800,000 in back taxes as recently as March.
"Now, in fairness, they buy distressed properties and those properties are challenging," Fink said. "But their host communities have had problems with them, utility companies have had problems, tenants have had problems."
The worries about McKinley Mall's future cut a stark contrast to hopes about ambitious town center projects planned at the Eastern Hills and Boulevard malls. Those malls have fallen on similarly tough times. Both have lost anchors and other important stores, have high vacancy rates and have seen a steep drop in traffic.
Eastern Hills Mall, with partner Uniland Development Co., envisions a $250 million project that would turn the shopping center into a small, walkable community, complete with apartments, green space and entertainment. Just 10% of the property would be used for restaurants and retail, and the property would be developed in phases.
Douglas Development has similar plans for Boulevard Mall. As tenants empty that shopping center, the first step would be to lay new roads and sewers that would serve the residential and commercial properties.
Though Walden Galleria is viewed as the region's largest traditional shopping mall, owner Pyramid Cos. is facing problems of its own. It is looking into restructuring its $715 million debt on its Syracuse mall, Destiny USA. The mall has been appraised at $203 million. And while outlet malls tend to fare better than traditional malls during times of economic downturn, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA owner Macerich recently sought and received a three-year loan extension to put off payment until 2023.
Though malls have long been on the decline, the Covid pandemic hit them hard. Malls were forced by the state to shut down for several months and invest in expensive air filtration upgrades. Even when they reopened, customers stayed away, fearing contact with the coronavirus. The closed Canadian border cut off a flow of customers that malls like the Walden Galleria and the Fashion Outlets relied upon. And the pandemic hastened the already sweeping trend toward online shopping.
Though he couldn't comment on KRIG specifically, University at Buffalo School of Management marketing professor Charles Lindsey said the purchase of a failing mall could pay off in the end. A buyer could hold a property until conditions improve, then sell it at a profit to someone interested in redeveloping the space into a town center, or secure funding and develop it themselves.
"Malls – some of which will actually thrive in the future, believe it or not – are evolving and innovating," he said.
In the best cases, those malls are converting – or trying to convert – to lifestyle centers, such as those planned for Boulevard and Eastern Hills Malls. But, for those trying, it has not been easy – certainly not under current conditions.
"Hundreds upon hundreds of regional malls no longer have the financial resources to make this type of transformation," Lindsey said. "They are searching for avenues but it is incredibly challenging."
Kohan did not return requests for comment. Benderson Development declined to comment.
News Staff Reporter Stephen T. Watson contributed to this report.