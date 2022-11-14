 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Completion of utility work preps Canalside site on Scott Street for sale to Benderson

Canalside-Benderson parcel

The rectangular property at the corner of Washington and Scott streets at Canalside in downtown Buffalo, stretching to Main Street and in front of One Canalside, is being targeted for redevelopment by Benderson Development Co.

 Google
A long-anticipated redevelopment project at Canalside along Scott Street may finally get the go-ahead after years of delays, now that the city has finished moving the extensive utility connections that ran underground at the site, in preparation for selling the land to a developer.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. – the state agency that is leading the redevelopment of both Canalside and the Outer Harbor – is asking the city to formally abandon and sell a narrow triangular parcel of land that stretches along Scott from a point almost at Washington Street to its base at the other end at Main Street.

The 0.12-acre lot is part of a larger parcel at the intersection, which would be sold to a developer now that it's a buildable site, an ECHDC official said.

The corner property at Washington and Scott has long been targeted by Benderson Development Co. for a multistory building that could include a combination of retail, office and residential space. The waterfront agency would sell the property to Benderson once it takes possession of it from the city.

Benderson spokesman Eric Recoon confirmed that the entire rectangular property along Scott – including the triangular parcel and a corresponding interlocking triangle that Benderson already owns – will be redeveloped, but specific plans are still in flux. Benderson previously planned a mixed-use project for the site, including "a hospitality component," but he said that was upended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are again considering a few options, but have not yet committed to anything," he said.

In other action last week, the Planning Board:

  • Approved a proposal by Ammar Shaibi of Buffalo to create a retail strip plaza on the East Side by constructing a 16,150-square-foot single-story building at 881-901 Broadway on part of a larger L-shaped lot that extends from Detroit to Townsend streets. It would be diagonally adjacent to an existing 14,930-square-foot building that was built in 1968 and is being renovated. Both would accommodate multiple tenants.
  • Backed a zoning amendment requested by Fillmore District Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski for a series of properties on Sycamore Street between Sobieski Street and Rother Avenue, to reflect the mixed-use commercial opportunities for the area.
  • Approved a combination of four lots into one at 2633 Delaware Ave. for Rochester-based DePaul Developmental Services, which plans to construct its $30 million Pan-American Square Apartments complex with three linked buildings of 150 units of affordable and supportive housing on a slender stretch of land between Delaware and Colvin avenues.
