Competition in local produce heating up

BY MICHAEL PETRO

Grocer with greenhouse opening first location in Southtowns

The competition in local produce sales is heating up, just in time for spring planting season.

Fresh produce has become a big selling point for local supermarkets, who market the freshness and the ties they build with the local vegetable farmers who supply them.

Then there are the community farmers markets that are seasonal staples across the region.

And now, Niagara Produce is making a big play of its own. It opened the greenhouse at its new Elma location over the weekend as it finishes construction on the shopping center on Transit Road.

Store officials are calling it part one of the new location, with the produce and deli side of the store slated to open in late July or early August.

The entire store was initially scheduled to open in March, but that plan was put on hold due to pandemic-related manufacturing and production delays, according to store officials.

Niagara Produce has locations on Transit Road in East Amherst and Chestnut Street in Lockport. The entrance of the retailer into the Southtowns creates more competition in an already competitive grocer marketplace for Western New York.

At the same time, it also fills a void on the border of Elma and West Seneca, as it is situated between a pair of Tops stores in Depew and Orchard Park on Transit Road/Southwestern Boulevard.

The store first opened in East Amherst 60 years ago as more of a large farmers market, and in 1994, a deli and fresh meats were added. The Lockport location opened in 1998. The family business is run by Jody Chesko. Her father, Richard Dorr, started the company.

The owners are completely renovating the Elma site of the former JNC Family Fun Center, which was torn down to build the 40,000-square-foot shopping center and 37,000-square-foot greenhouse next to it.

MORE OPENINGS

Elmwood Avenue gets a new KFC restaurant. A new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant opened in North Buffalo, a year after plans for one in the same area fell through.

The restaurant at 2230 Elmwood Ave. is bringing 50 new jobs to the area, according to Tonya Mangels, vice president of marketing activation of KBP Brands, the QSR franchisee responsible for the North Buffalo store.

The 40-seat, 2,900-square-foot restaurant features the latest designs from KFC’s “Next Generation” concept and includes built-in, quick pick-up shelving and dedicated parking for KFC app or KFC.com orders.

A KFC was originally slated to open at 1893 Elmwood Ave. last year, but instead became a Taco Bell after the franchise operator ran into unexpected issues.

Tumble Play Café opens. An imaginative play area for children combined with a coffee shop for their parents has opened on Clinton Street in Buffalo.

Owner Timea Braun opened Tumble Play Café at 1373 Clinton St. Braun is hoping the play center will help revitalize the Clinton Street corridor, she said.

The play area features oversize Lego blocks and "Tumbles Town,” while the shop includes coffee sourced from Tipico and pastries from Blue Eyed Baker.

RETAIL

Used appliance and electronic service started by Best Buy

Best Buy is now offering an e-waste pick-up service that would allow unwanted electronic devices to be collected from customers' homes and then recycled.

The standalone haul-away service will provide for the take away of electronics – including major appliances, computer monitors and select fitness equipment – after customers make an online request. Best Buy already offers in-store recycling of up to three electronics a day for free.

The cost of $199 per pickup or $159 for customers who have Best Buy Totaltech membership includes the pickup of two large products, along with an unlimited amount of select smaller products such as laptops, cameras and cords.

Little Caesars looks to add Buffalo franchisees

National pizza chain Little Caesars is looking to make a bigger move into the Buffalo Niagara market. But first, it needs to find people to run the franchises.

The chain said it is looking to add 11 Buffalo-area stores in the coming years. It would like to sign three multi-unit franchise agreements by 2023. Little Caesars has four franchise locations currently operating in the area.

SNAP can be used for Dash’s online shopping

Dash’s Market is now accepting Supplement Nutritional Assistant Program (SNAP) payments from online shoppers at checkout.

Offering SNAP online removes financial barriers for families in the community, allowing them to access healthy products, according to Alexa Dash, Dash’s director of e-commerce. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp program, provides food-purchasing assistance for families living in the U.S. Dash's participated in the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot program, which began in 2017.

In 2015, Dash's became the first supermarket in Western New York to offer online grocery shopping with in-store pickup or home delivery options.

THE LATEST

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy:

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

