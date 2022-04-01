Company run by heir to Seagrams fortune seeks IDA aid for affordable housing rehab in Amherst

According to Lincoln's application to the Amherst Industrial Development Agency, the firm plans to buy the property through Sutton Place Preservation Ltd. for $40.77 million, with a closing expected in the second quarter, and then undertake a $23.46 million renovation.

The work – totaling about $81,300 per apartment – would include new cabinets, countertops and appliances in the kitchen, new bathroom vanity mirrors, blinds, light fixtures and entry doors.

To provide collateral for the bonds that IDA would issue, Lincoln would obtain a new $6.1 million Federal Housing Administration loan from Harper Capital, along with 4% low-income housing tax credits from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and a deferred developer fee.

"If we are unable to obtain tax exempt bonds from the Amherst IDA, we will not qualify for low-income housing tax credits," the firm wrote in its application. "The project will not receive a much-needed renovation and the affordability will not be further extended."

If approved, Lincoln would start the renovation in June, with completion a year later.

Lincoln owns more than 95 properties in 16 states nationwide with more than 17,000 residential units. Founded in 2017, the Santa Monica-based company is led by CEO and Managing Partner Jeremy Bronfman – grandson of the late Edgar Bronfman Sr., the onetime head of well-known distilled beverage brand Seagram Co. It's also closely tied to the family office that manages the Bronfmans' assets, giving it flexibility and quick access to capital.

