Over the summer, nine teenagers made regular visits to John W. Danforth Co.'s shop in the Town of Tonawanda, getting hands-on experience in skilled trades work.

With guidance from experienced instructors – unionized workers at Danforth who stepped forward to help out – they built metal household items that they were able to take home.

"We're trying to get some exposure to students on this," said Michael Bement, vice president of shop operations. "We are trying to reach out to that student who may be interested in a career in construction and doesn't know what path to take.

"Construction, right now, is in need of workers," he said. "Our goal here is to introduce and expose these high school-age students to what we do."

Around the region, workforce development leaders, businesses and unions are looking for more young people to go into careers in skilled trades.

The need has become pressing, with more older workers heading toward retirement and fewer younger workers to take their place. The state Labor Department projects a 20% increase in construction jobs in Western New York from 2020 to 2030, a gain of 4,320 jobs over that span.

Still, employers have long said they feel many high schools don't do enough to promote skilled trades as a viable career path after graduation, partly because guidance counselors and parents viewed fields like manufacturing and construction as having limited career opportunities. Over the past three decades, construction employment locally has been pretty much flat, according to state Labor Department data.

Danforth is doing its part to provide more exposure to these careers, as is a manufacturing program in Genesee County.

Danforth adopted a program, called the "Heavy Metal Summer Experience," that the company's CEO had learned about on a business trip. Participating students attended Danforth's program two days a week for six weeks.

Along with working in the shop, the students toured Sheet Metal Workers Local 71 and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22 – which represent workers at Danforth – and the Lockport Memorial Hospital construction site.

"We're trying to tie it all together," Bement said.

Danforth is a major contractor, with locations around New York and Ohio.

"We're a contractor, but I tell everybody we don't build buildings, we make them comfortable," Bement said. "We do the plumbing, the heating, mechanical piping, sheet metal work."

But even an established company like Danforth copes with the challenge of getting young people familiar with – and excited about – careers in the industry.

Danforth kept the number of participants in the summer program deliberately small, said Wendy Glauber, vice president of human resources and general counsel. The company wanted a small instructor-to-student ratio, to ensure safety, provide individualized attention and make students feel comfortable about asking questions. Each instructor typically worked with two students.

"A lot of kids didn't know this was an opportunity for them after high school," said Rudy Wolf, a member of Local 22. "I think it's great to give them the experience and just see what's out there."

Wolf calls his job at Danforth "an honest day's work for an honest day's pay." Along with the pay and benefits is the pride that comes with his work, he said.

"You go down the Thruway and say, 'I built that building, I did the plumbing in that building,'" Wolf said.

Danforth used a "playbook" that serves as a guide for the Heavy Metal Summer Experience.

"We opened that playbook up and picked what projects would be best for us, especially with living in the piping and sheet metal world," Bement said.

Over the six weeks, the students built a toolbox, a dustpan and garbage can, a picture frame, a tablet holder and a lamp.

"Some of these students have said, 'We want to come back, but we want to make new projects,'" Bement said. "That was really rewarding to hear."

Danforth recruited the participants in a number of ways, including through schools that identified prospects. Some of the students walked in with some background in this type of work; others were simply curious to learn more.

"Basically, everybody has an instructor here, so we're able to learn equally," said Isaiah Johnson, 15, who attends Frontier High School in Hamburg.

Two classmates from McKinley High School, Derrick Lopez and Luis Hernandez, found out about the Danforth program through their teacher. Both of the 17-year-olds said they are thinking about careers in the trades.

"It's been really interesting," Lopez said. "We've been making stuff that we can use on a daily basis, like dustpans, but also how we use the tools in the shop."

This is the first time Danforth has tried the program, so only time will tell if the participants end up making careers in the trades. Glauber hopes they had a positive experience they can share with their friends and teachers, as well.

"It's just another way we have an outreach to young people to build our pipeline for future workers in a great industry," she said.

In nearby Genesee County, workforce development advocates are preparing for "GLOW With Your Hands," which will showcase careers in the trades. GLOW stands for Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

Christopher Suozzi, vice president of business and workforce development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center, teamed up with Jay Lazarony, executive director of the GLOW Workforce Development Board, to launch the program.

GLOW With Your Hands will feature 66 employers and over 1,000 students in grades 8 through 12 from 29 school districts. The event is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the county fairgrounds in Batavia.

The employers who participate are encouraged to demonstrate the work they do, rather than just staff a booth, like at a trade show. In the past, students have been able to try their hand operating a backhoe, compete in a hammering competition and use a welding simulator.

"Those hands-on activities are really what sets everybody apart, what really sets the event apart," Suozzi said. "You're physically working. You're not just talking to somebody."

Suozzi said he sees a growing need for skilled workers in Genesee County and its neighboring counties, especially with two major business projects coming. Plug Power and Edwards Vacuum are building manufacturing plants in the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.

"I know that if STAMP's coming and I can't satisfy the workforce for our current employers, what's going to happen when STAMP hits?" Suozzi said. "My sense of urgency is like no other."

But Suozzi sees signs that interest is picking up, with enrollment rising 30% in the past couple of years in local BOCES programs. "We definitely know we're making a surge there," he said.

And he views apprenticeships as an ideal way for young people to climb the career ladder.

"If you get into an apprenticeship, you're golden," he said. "You've got the best of all worlds. You're getting educated, you're getting promoted, you're getting pay increases. You're at the top of the food chain by the time you get done with a four-year apprenticeship program."