A local human services agency that specializes in helping people with developmental disabilities is tackling another housing development project, this time seeking to construct a building in downtown Niagara Falls on a property owned by state agency.

For the second time in a year, Community Services for Every1 is teaming up with Rochester-based Edgemere Development to bring affordable and workforce housing to the market, while also seeking to serve the nonprofit's primary clientele in Niagara County.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The partners were selected by USA Niagara Development Corp. as designated developers for the First Street Apartment Building Redevelopment Project, located at the northeast corner of First and Old Falls streets. That's a nearly two-acre site where a large building currently wraps around the First Presbyterian Church.

Under their $35.8 million proposal, they plan to replace part of that with a six-story building with 78 apartments and 4,700 square feet of commercial space to be used by Community Services.

"Workforce housing is important. Getting people living downtown starts to create the traffic pattern that can activate some of the commercial storefronts that we have down there," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "It's a pretty big building. It activates quite a bit of space there."

State seeks bids for redevelopment of Niagara Falls downtown site USA Niagara Development Corp. announced Thursday that it wants proposals from developers by Dec. 10 for a parcel at First and Old Falls streets.

The new building – which will be constructed on a portion of the site facing First Street – will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, aimed at households earning up to 50% to 60% of the area median income or 80% to 90% of the average median income, depending on the unit. That's designed to meet a local need for more lower-income housing.

“The new housing development on First Street will continue efforts to bring local residents into the downtown corridor, helping to spur further commercial development,” Restaino said.

On the ground floor, Community Services will use the commercial space for job readiness and workforce development services. Restaino said the other portion of the property, which faces Old Falls, will be redeveloped later.

“Rebuilding and revitalizing the city’s South End requires a diverse mix of places and spaces that will accommodate a range of residential, commercial and recreational uses," USA Niagara President Anthony Vilardo said.

The USA Niagara board approved the designation on Monday, but the state agency and the nonprofit now have to negotiate the terms of a formal developer agreement, which then must be presented to the USA Niagara board for approval, along with a "general project plan."

Community Services previously partnered with Edgemere on the $18 million Apartments at the Lyceum project to renovate and convert the former St. John Kanty Church Lyceum, an underused East Side church school building in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, into 42 affordable apartments, including 12 designated for permanent supportive housing for survivors of domestic violence.