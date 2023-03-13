A national affordable housing developer that is spending $51.4 million to renovate and upgrade the Ellicott Park Townhomes in Buffalo's Willert Park neighborhood has negotiated a special 15-year property tax break from the city, on top of sales and mortgage-recording tax relief it already obtained from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Community Preservation Partners – based in Reston, Va., and Irvine, Calif. – is buying and rehabbing the garden-style apartment complex on William Street in East Buffalo, not far from the city's downtown. The developer acquired the 218-unit complex from Symphony Property Management's Morgan Ellicott Apartments LLC for $15.16 million, and expects to spend $75,000 per unit to renovate all the buildings and apartments.

Located at 10 Durham Court and 221 and 291 William, Ellicott Park consists of 21 two-story townhouse-style buildings, located on 8.9 acres, with a total of 271,902 square feet of space. The unit mix includes 35 one-bedroom flat units of 750 square feet each, 101 two-bedroom townhome apartments with 962 square feet and 84 three-bedroom townhome units with 1,200 square feet. All have full basements for storage and laundry.

It was built in 1967 under a federal mortgage program, and about 68% of the units, or 150 apartments, are subsidized under Section 8. But it needs repair, CPP said in its tax-break application last fall to the ECIDA.

According to that application, CPP will convert apartments for handicapped accessibility; replace interior and exterior apartment doors, lighting, flooring and plumbing fixtures throughout; repaint; upgrade the kitchens with new cabinets, quartz countertops, and Energy Star appliances; and redo the bathrooms with new vanities, quartz countertops and accessories. The firm will also repair or replace waste lines in the buildings.

Outside, the developer will replace windows and roofs, repair the brick masonry, repave and restripe the parking lots, trim trees, improve paths, and install new playgrounds, a gazebo, a dog park, barbecue grills and bicycle racks.

The developer will renew the subsidy contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for another 20 years, keeping them as affordable, income-restricted units that will be available to households earning less than 60% of the area median income. But it will also submit a "mark-up-to-market" rent adjustment. And it will apply for 4% low-income housing tax credits from the New York State Housing Finance Agency.

The ECIDA agreed last fall to issue up to $33 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds, and approved sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks totaling $1.28 million. But CPP – which is also investing $21.13 million of its own money in the project – negotiated a separate payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property with the city that calls for it to pay 3% of the total income in the first year, rising by 3% per year for the next 14 years.

That's $102,711 in the first year, rising eventually to $155,360 by the 15th year, for total payments of $1.91 million. The agreement is under review by the Common Council.

CPP was formed by WNC & Associates in 2004, and has invested more than $2.6 billion to develop or preserve more than 12,500 low-income housing units in 14 states. Among its growing Eastern portfolio are Methodist Towers in Erie, Pa., and both Winton Gardens and Keeler Park in Rochester.

In another matter pending before the Common Council, Mir Ahmed of Amherst is offering to buy a former police precinct building at 1446 Main St. in Buffalo for its appraised value of $184,000, even though it's assessed at $320,000, according to tax records. Ahmed would then renovate the squat tan-brick Police Station #6 into a mixed-use office building, with one of the spaces for his own business, while the others would be rented.

If approved, Ahmed has agreed to finish the rehab within 18 months or the property – located between Utica and Ferry streets – would revert back to the city with no refund to him.