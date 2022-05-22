 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community performing arts center coming to Canterbury Woods

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center rendering

This is a screen-shot rendering of the proposed Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, taken from a video simulation. The facility was originally to be named for well-known vocal coach and Canterbury resident Andy Anselmo, who died before construction could begin. His name will not be on it.

 Architectural Resources
A community performing arts center is coming to Canterbury Woods' Amherst campus, offering an opportunity for local residents to see a variety of plays, musicals, concerts and other traveling shows alongside the seniors who already live there.

The 250-seat facility – already nicknamed "The Tulip" by Canterbury officials because its rounded shape resembles the flower – is designed to be comfortable and appealing for both Canterbury residents and the general public, while also attractive for the traveling performers and artists that it would showcase.

Designed by Architectural Resources, the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center will feature wider chairs and deeper aisles, enabling those with wheelchairs or other "assisted devices" to maneuver, and it has a subtle slope from the back to the front instead of any steps that would prove a barrier to some. It will also have advanced technology for the performers, including a green room.

"All those things can make it very comfortable for the residents of Canterbury Woods, but this is going to be a community theater," said Rob Wallace, president and CEO of Episcopal Church Home & Affiliates, which owns Canterbury Woods. "Our residents are going to have first blush, but the wonderful thing about theaters in retirement communities is that there are actually touring entertainment groups around the country that specialize in this size theater."

Options for performances at the theater include music, dance and cover bands," Wallace said, and there's also local acts or groups from Southern Ontario that could come, not to mention the Amherst Symphony Orchestra or high school and middle school performers. Details of ticket sales and pricing are still being worked out, but "our intention is to make this an open community theater," with new shows every week, Wallace said.

"We think this is going to be a fantastic amenity for Western New York, for Amherst," said Wallace, who occasionally brings out his Elvis impersonation wig at programs. "It’s going to give people in this area who maybe don’t or wouldn’t regularly go downtown an opportunity to see theater."

Canterbury Woods

Robert Wallace, CEO of Canterbury Woods.

Canterbury planners consulted with local booking agents and professionals from Shea's Performing Arts Center to determine what features would attract local performers, such as the size of the stage, the number and design of seats, and the audio-visual technology. Wallace plans to hire a theater manager to book performers, market the shows and manage day-to-day operations. 

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center interior rendering

This is a screen-shot rendering of the interior of the proposed Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, taken from a video simulation.

"This is designed to be a professional theater to attract folks of national scope, but to do it in Amherst," Wallace said. "New theaters don’t go up all the time. A lot of theaters are retrofitted or they’re older. Some of them are cramped. This is going to be state of the art."

And it will be directly connected to the main building so that residents inside "don't even have to leave the building," he added.

Perhaps one of the biggest benefits for the community, he noted, will be the free parking. Canterbury Woods even plans to add about 100 spaces around the theater, on top of what the campus already has to offer.

"If you have to go downtown, you have to stress about the parking and you certainly pay for it," Wallace said. "Here, at the Canterbury Woods campus, you just drive in."

Wallace said retirement communities have been evolving for years, adding amenities like theaters to entice more people to move in. New communities now incorporate such features from the start. And that pressure has only increased with the Covid pandemic, which is prompting more seniors to reconsider living alone after hunkering down in seclusion for two years, he added.

Canterbury Woods has been planning the performing arts center since 2016, and obtained town approvals in 2019 and early 2020. Crews were slated to break ground in April 2020, but the pandemic threw everything off track – including the construction costs, which have more than doubled from $3.5 million to $7 million since the original announcement.

But that delay also indirectly resulted in the loss of a naming rights gift of $500,000 from Canterbury resident and celebrity vocal coach Andy Anselmo, who pledged his gift in September 2017 and even offered another $200,000, but died in March. By then, the gift had already been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the privately funded project is finally proceeding again, with new individual donations totaling about $10,000 and a $500,000 gift from the Episcopal Church Home Foundation. The new 12,201-square-foot center is currently under construction by Lehigh Construction Group on the southern side of the campus along Renaissance Drive, where it will be accessible to the public from the service driveway.

The project is expected to be completed and open by May or June 2023.

