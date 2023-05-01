A national coalition of community groups is urging federal regulators to lower KeyBank's Community Reinvestment Act rating, reiterating its criticism of the bank's lending track record and community investment.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition last December cut ties with Key, claiming the bank had failed to live up to its commitments in a $16.5 billion community benefits plan launched in 2017, after acquiring First Niagara Bank. The coalition had worked with Key on developing the plan, which touched all of Key's markets, including Buffalo.

The NCRC also claimed Key appeared to be engaged in systematic "redlining" in some cities, including Buffalo. Key denied those allegations.

The NCRC and its member organizations have sent a letter to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Controller of the Currency, calling for Key's CRA rating to be downgraded and to investigate the bank's mortgage lending practices. A negative CRA rating can make it difficult for a bank to open new branches or acquire other banks, until its rating improves.

"KeyBank got an ‘outstanding’ rating two years ago – and it’s clear now that was the wrong call," said Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NCRC. "They promised to use their merger with First Niagara to buoy the economic interests of under-resourced communities, then turned around and did the opposite in most of the cities they serve – all while passing the new profits from the merger on to shareholders and insiders."

Key defended its track record in lending and community investment, denying it discriminates and saying it does not lend based on race. Key has expanded the size of its original $16.5 billion community benefits plan, to a total target of $40 billion.

"Despite the NCRC’s decision to step away from our partnership, KeyBank is already following through with these commitments as part of our $40 billion extension and expansion," Key said in a statement.

The NCRC last year went public with its complaints about Key, criticizing the bank for originating mortgages with few Black customers in Buffalo. Key said it strongly disagreed with the NCRC's characterization of the bank's community benefits plan performance and lending activities.

Key said in the Buffalo market – its No. 2 market, after its home base of Cleveland – the bank has made more than $1 billion in community investments since 2017, in areas such as affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending; and philanthropy.

Banks undergo periodic CRA reviews by regulators. Key is currently undergoing such a review. Regulators assign banks one of four possible CRA ratings, with outstanding as the highest classification.

The OCC describes its CRA reviews as an evaluation of a financial institution's "record of meeting the credit needs of its entire community, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound operation of the institution." The ratings do not assess a bank's financial condition.

The OCC last month released a list of 35 CRA evaluations made public during March. Twelve were rated outstanding, and 23 were rated satisfactory. None were rated in the two lowest categories: needs to improve and substantial noncompliance.

The letter from the NCRC and its partners also urges regulators to downgrade Key's CRA rating, and conduct a redlining investigation of Key's mortgage lending. The coalition also is calling for a review of data Key submitted to regulators, and whether Key maintained staffing levels in New York consistent with its pledges at the time of the First Niagara deal.

Key said in its Buffalo market last year and in the first quarter of this year, the bank has seen "positive trends in our home lending performance within majority-minority communities and with Black borrowers." Key does not disclose how many employees it has in the Buffalo Niagara region.