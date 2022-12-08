Community coalition criticizes KeyBank over lending to Black customers

A national coalition of community groups is criticizing KeyBank for originating mortgages with few Black customers in Buffalo, and claims the bank “appears to have been engaged in systemic redlining" in some cities, including Buffalo.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition also said it has stopped working with Key on extending a community benefits plan that the Cleveland-based bank developed in partnership with the NCRC, when Key was acquiring First Niagara Bank six years ago.

“KeyBank executives looked community groups in the eye and promised to become a leader on inclusive home mortgage lending, then did the exact opposite,” said Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NCRC.

“They used those promises to get a merger approved, then cashed out huge dividends from the deal for their own gain while steering their company away from Black neighborhoods, Black borrowers and other marginalized communities,” Van Tol said.

Key said it "strongly disagrees" with the NCRC's characterization of the bank's community benefits plan performance and lending activities. The bank said it does not discriminate and does not lend based on race.

"KeyBank’s lending decisions are applied consistently to all potential borrowers and are based on predetermined criteria in accordance with fair lending laws," KeyBank said. "Any decision to deny an applicant is based solely on the financial information and data associated with the applicant."

Under a $16.5 billion national community benefits plan unveiled in March 2016, Key committed to mortgage lending, community development lending and investments and grants for low- to moderate-income communities. The five-year plan, which took effect in 2017, covered 23 markets, including Buffalo, which is Key's second-largest market.

The bank and the NCRC disagree on the outcomes.

In a report released Thursday, the NCRC blasted Key’s performance with low- and moderate-income borrowers and communities, accusing the bank of failing to meet its commitments to improve its lending in those categories over the past several years.

Citing federal data, the NCRC said Black borrowers in the Buffalo area got mortgage loans from Key just 65 times in 2021, accounting for only 2% of the bank's production in the market last year. The report said other top banks in Buffalo were two and half times as likely to originate a loan to a Black borrower as KeyBank.

"You can say everybody's doing a bad job when you look at the data. Many banks are making very few loans to African American borrowers," Van Tol said. "But some of them are showing improvement."

The NCRC also claimed Key's lending patterns in Buffalo "show severe indications of redlining," based on data from 2018 to 2021. “In neighborhoods with higher Black populations, there is almost no evidence of lending by KeyBank,” the report said.

Key declined to comment on Buffalo-specific data in the NCRC's report.

Redlining refers to companies deliberately and illegally avoiding certain geographic areas while doing business in areas around them. Last year, the state Department of Financial Services investigated redlining in Buffalo, and found "a distinct lack of lending by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, continues today in Buffalo neighborhoods with majority-minority populations and to minority homebuyers in general."

Among the state agency's findings were that only 9.7% of total loans in the Buffalo region were made to minorities, less than half of what would be expected given that minorities were about 20% of the area's population.

On Thursday, the state agency issued a similar report about lending practices in Rochester, Syracuse and Long Island, saying the problems persist.

"Communities of color continue to face discrimination and barriers in achieving the dream of homeownership," said superintendent Adrienne A. Harris.

The NCRC in its report said nationally, Key ranked last among the nation’s top 50 mortgage lenders in loans made to Black applicants in 2021, with just 2.2% of its total originations. The NCRC also said Key has done less lending to both Black and low- to moderate-income borrowers with each passing year since 2018.

"KeyBank not only failed to increase its share of lending to (low- to moderate-income) borrowers, in many cases, it also sharply lowered the share of its home purchase lending that went to (low- to moderate-income) and Black borrowers, leaving the bank far behind other top banks in its biggest markets," the report said.

Key denied engaging in discrimination and defended its performance under the community benefits agreement.

The bank said it had increased loans to Black borrowers by 24% between 2018 and 2021, and had more than doubled its lending to all minority groups during the same period. Key said it had also committed $25 million to continue to increase mortgage lending in majority-minority neighborhoods.

And Key said through the community benefits plan, it had delivered over $29 billion in lending and investments – exceeding the original target –- and was now aiming for $40 billion in total investments under an extended version.

The community benefits plan was hailed as a "landmark" agreement when it was announced six years ago, and was viewed as a community commitment that helped Key secure regulators' approval of its acquisition of First Niagara. Now that plan has turned into a source of tension between Key and the NCRC.

The NCRC had shared with Key shortcomings that the group found in the bank's lending results along the way, Van Tol said. But the group didn't see Key making changes and chose to go public with its concerns, he said.

"When we feel like we have a willing partner who's willing to make incremental progress and make meaningful commitments, and live by those commitments, we're happy to work with banks to improve," he said. "But in this case, we've lost faith."

The NCRC decided to cut ties with Key over the extended community benefits plan, Van Tol said.

“When a person breaks their promise to a bank, the bank holds them accountable through foreclosures, fees and other penalties," he said. "So when a bank breaks its promises to people, there should be consequences as well.

“That’s why I’m done dealing with KeyBank," Van Tol said. "They failed the most vulnerable and neglected people in their cities and made a bunch of money in the process. Enough is enough.”

KeyBank said it would still move forward on its extended community benefits plan.

"Despite the NCRC’s decision to step away from our partnership, KeyBank is already following through with these commitments as part of our $40 billion extension and expansion," the bank said.