Community benefits deal would soften blow of state subsidies for new Bills stadium

Given that significant government subsidies appear to be an unavoidable reality of these negotiations, economists believe the best way to maximize the economic impact of a deal is to focus on other investments and projects and development opportunities tied to the agreement.

They agree with what some Erie County officials and state legislators have been pushing for to be included in the deal – a community benefits agreement.

Still, the question remains – how much development is possible in the area known now more for raucous tailgating in vast parking lots around Highmark Stadium? There has been little spinoff development in the area around the stadium since it opened a half century ago.

When significant government funding is part of any stadium negotiations, opposition to the proposal is a given, said to Dan Etna, partner and co-chair of the sports law group at New York City law firm Herrick.

The ultimate success of the project will hinge on how much additional tax revenue and jobs are created and the kind of community benefits that are generated as part of the deal, though that’s not always easily quantifiable, he said.