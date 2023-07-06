Community Bank System is preparing for a leadership change.

Mark Tryniski will retire as president and CEO of the bank at the end of this year. He will be succeeded by Dimitar A. Karaivanov, the bank's chief operating officer.

Tryniski has served as president and CEO of the bank, which is based in suburban Syracuse, since 2006. He joined the bank in 2003 as chief financial officer.

Karaivanov joined Community Bank two years ago, as the bank's executive vice president of financial services and corporate development.

Community Bank has five branches in Erie County.