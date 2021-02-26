Coming to Chippewa: New streetscape aimed at boosting downtown's 'neighborhood feel'

A City of Buffalo project to upgrade the streetscape and infrastructure in the Chippewa Entertainment District is expected to kick off in early spring, eventually bringing additional lighting, landscaping, benches and other changes to parts of three streets as part of broader efforts to make downtown Buffalo more attractive.
Officials at Buffalo Place, the downtown business improvement district that includes the Chippewa area, said Wednesday that the city plans to start work on Chippewa and Franklin streets this year, before tackling Court Street next year. The project was supposed to have begun last year but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Debra Chernoff, the nonprofit organization's manager of planning, said crews will start next month by digging test pits to identify and evaluate the subsurface conditions and the status of the sidewalk vaults underground. Then work will begin on the west side of Chippewa at South Elmwood Avenue and progress east along the street, while the Franklin job will move from south to north. Both phases will finish this year, before Court begins.
Brandye Merriweather, vice president for downtown at Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which works with Buffalo Place on various projects, said the project will start in the middle portion where most of the small businesses are located, so that construction can be finished and regular activity restored "before we hit patio season."
The roads and sidewalks also will be cleared and cleaned up for use during the construction pause next winter, Chernoff added.
The city is also working to finalize its plans for similar work in another section of downtown, dubbed the Ellicott Street Node. That's the section of Ellicott that extends from Tupper to Swan streets, connecting the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to Sahlen Field. Officials are trying to add more opportunities for community input into the plans before it finishes.
The effort is part of the city's larger Race for Place Initiative, unveiled last year by Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. It's designed to create a more walkable and friendly atmosphere or "public realm" in downtown Buffalo by significantly enhancing the infrastructure and overall appearance with a "higher level of finishes," said Merriweather, who oversees the initiative.
The goal is to make downtown Buffalo more attractive and appealing to younger, professional workers and residents as a place "where people want to be," she added. In turn, that will advance the redevelopment and adaptive reuse activity and other initiatives already occurring in the city, which officials want to encourage.
"The idea was to begin to create a public realm that really reflects vibrancy," Merriweather said. "It’s really taking a look at real estate development projects, taking a look at areas where there’s investment percolating, and connect those areas in ways that are attractive."
Merriweather said the initiative focuses on streetscape, placemaking, and other "public realm elements that create a neighborhood feel," while connecting various parts of the city in a cohesive fashion and enhancing accessibility and mobility.
Besides the Entertainment District and Ellicott projects, the Race for Place also includes the new $40 million Accelerator Fund, a partnership between the city and Douglas Development Corp. that will be funded largely by Douglas Jemal's property tax payments on Seneca One Tower, starting in 2022. The purpose of the fund is to support infrastructure and placemaking improvements, including maintaining progress on Cars Sharing Main Street.
"We’re looking at trying to build on a lot of the momentum that M&T and Douglas Development have started in and around the tower," Merriweather said. "We’re trying to connect those pieces in a way that really creates a cohesive downtown experience."