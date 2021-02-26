Coming to Chippewa: New streetscape aimed at boosting downtown's 'neighborhood feel'

The roads and sidewalks also will be cleared and cleaned up for use during the construction pause next winter, Chernoff added.

The city is also working to finalize its plans for similar work in another section of downtown, dubbed the Ellicott Street Node. That's the section of Ellicott that extends from Tupper to Swan streets, connecting the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to Sahlen Field. Officials are trying to add more opportunities for community input into the plans before it finishes.

The effort is part of the city's larger Race for Place Initiative, unveiled last year by Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. It's designed to create a more walkable and friendly atmosphere or "public realm" in downtown Buffalo by significantly enhancing the infrastructure and overall appearance with a "higher level of finishes," said Merriweather, who oversees the initiative.

The goal is to make downtown Buffalo more attractive and appealing to younger, professional workers and residents as a place "where people want to be," she added. In turn, that will advance the redevelopment and adaptive reuse activity and other initiatives already occurring in the city, which officials want to encourage.