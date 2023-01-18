Coming soon to Canalside: Bathrooms and a visitors center

A long-awaited and frequently cited need is about to be fulfilled at Canalside: Public bathrooms.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., the state agency charged with leading the redevelopment of Buffalo's inner harbor and the former Memorial Auditorium site, is preparing to start work later this year on the newest addition to the Canalside landscape – a four-story building that will provide core services to visitors while also housing the agency's administrative functions.

The new Canalside Gateway Building will contain restrooms on both the street and towpath levels, and will also feature a visitors center on the street level – technically its second floor – as well as a security office. Meanwhile, the top two floors will host ECHDC's offices and public conference rooms, which will relocate from the agency's current home at 95 Perry St. in the Cobblestone District.

The 12,000-square-foot building – whose address has not yet been determined – will be located on the east side of Commercial Street, just above part of the man-made replica canal water feature, at the north end of one of the decorative footbridges. Its lower level will be along the towpath next to the canal, while its other three floors will be above the street. And it will offer handicapped access to the bathrooms from both the street and towpath.

That will help to address a source of frustration among visitors to the harbor area. "We get a lot of notes about public amenities and restrooms," said Mark Wendel, ECHDC's senior director of design.

The new building is part of the sprawling North Aud Block at 130 Main St., which is the last significant remaining piece of the former arena property. And it's the first of several planned structures at the site, which could ultimately include up to 200 apartments as well as retail shops, restaurants, offices and parking.

The agency presented its plans Monday night to the Buffalo Planning Board as a courtesy, but the panel's approval is not required because ECHDC is a state entity. Wendel said the agency has started the process of obtaining building permits, and hopes to begin work in the spring, with completion after 12 months. The popular Shark Girl statue – a frequent photo stop for visitors – will move to the other side of the bridge.

The building's block design will feature a brownish-red brick facade, with brick corbelling, a dark anodized finish for the windows, and a gray brick accent to match the gray stone along the canal and towpath. "It looks like it’ll be a nice addition," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz.

Also on Monday, the Planning Board approved a request by Source Renewables LLC of Greenwich, Conn., to combine 11 parcels at the former Marilla Street Landfill into two properties of 42.05 acres and 48.42 acres, so that the company can construct a pair of community solar arrays. Located at 50 Marilla St., off Hopkins Street in South Buffalo, the properties were previously rezoned in 2021 as light industrial to facilitate the project.

Source Renewables is currently leasing the properties from Buffalo Real Inc., formerly Nicklaus Olmsted Buffalo Inc., an entity formed by attorney Kevin Gaughan in a failed effort to create a new signature golf course on the site designed by Jack Nicklaus. Gaughan had purchased the 107-acre site from Steelfields Ltd., which still holds the mortgage, but Source Renewables has the property under contract to be acquired.

In other action on Monday, the Planning Board:

Approved two projects by SAA-EVI to construct 21 affordable two-story townhomes in four clusters, using 14 vacant lots at 100-112 Ashley St. and 120-132 Person St., and at 158-162 Ashley and 82-86 Peck St. Those red brick and gray Hardieboard homes will be located on either side of the $26.8 million School 44 redevelopment project south of Broadway, which the developer is converting into 65 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments. "The project as a whole, both sites, plus the school, are really the beginning of a transformation for this neighborhood that has been abandoned for much too long," Schwartz said.

Gave Belmont Housing Resources for WNY another six months to secure the necessary state financing to complete its purchase of the 1.21-acre northern portion of the former homeopathic hospital complex at Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital from TM Montante Development. The Planning Board had approved a "preliminary plat" to divide the property at 630 Linwood Ave., and create the new lot for Belmont. Montante will retain and redevelop the rest. However, Belmont is still seeking an allocation of low-income housing tax credits from the state. It submitted its application on Dec. 6, and expects a decision by April 14.