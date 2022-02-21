Coming soon to an old brewery building near you: A new brewery

The former Schreiber Brewery building in the heart of one of Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods is poised to come back to life a century after its heyday – as the home of one of the city's modern breweries.

The owner of Buffalo Brewing Co. – John E. Domres Jr. – wants to restore the fading three-story brick building near Broadway and Fillmore Avenue and relocate his business from its current cramped space at 314 Myrtle Ave.

That would make it the latest example of a microbrewery moving into renovated former industrial space. But it's a rare case of reusing one historic beer facility for another.

The $5.5 million project at 662 Fillmore would entail the complete exterior and interior rehab of the 25,000-square-foot Schreiber Brewery and Bottling Works into Buffalo Brewing's production facility, plus a restaurant, tasting room, event space and a "brewseum" to highlight the history of brewing in Buffalo. The brewery would occupy the basement, while the other features would take up the first floor.