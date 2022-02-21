Coming soon to an old brewery building near you: A new brewery

The former Schreiber Brewery building in the heart of one of Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods is poised to come back to life a century after its heyday – as the home of one of the city's modern breweries.
The owner of Buffalo Brewing Co. – John E. Domres Jr. – wants to restore the fading three-story brick building near Broadway and Fillmore Avenue and relocate his business from its current cramped space at 314 Myrtle Ave.
That would make it the latest example of a microbrewery moving into renovated former industrial space. But it's a rare case of reusing one historic beer facility for another.
The $5.5 million project at 662 Fillmore would entail the complete exterior and interior rehab of the 25,000-square-foot Schreiber Brewery and Bottling Works into Buffalo Brewing's production facility, plus a restaurant, tasting room, event space and a "brewseum" to highlight the history of brewing in Buffalo. The brewery would occupy the basement, while the other features would take up the first floor.
A related tank importing and distribution business owned by Domres would occupy a nonhistoric section of the building that was previously added on, while there will also be an apartment for Domres and four additional apartments on the second floor.
According to a letter to the city Preservation Board from Carmina Wood Morris managing principal and architect Paul R. Lang, the building is considered a contributing structure to the Broadway Fillmore Historic District, and the renovation will be designed and performed in accordance with federal rehabilitation standards, bringing the exterior back to its historic appearance.
That way, the project would qualify for state and federal historic tax credits from the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office, to help counter the personal investment of Domres and his investors.
Constructed in 1899 and extending back toward Wilson Street, the brick and concrete building consists of multiple structures that were combined at different times, with a majestic institutional facade on the original building. The front was painted light blue at some point, but the paint is fading. The interior has been largely gutted, with debris still occupying some of the large open spaces.
Plans call for stripping the remaining light blue paint to reveal the historic brick, while also repointing, repairing or replacing any deteriorated or damaged brick and masonry on the facade. Existing wood-framed windows along Fillmore would be restored while industrial steel-frame windows that have deteriorated would be replaced to match the historic look. Crumbling parapets would be rebuilt, while a new roof would be installed.
Inside, the concrete floors, steel columns with exposed structural elements and glazed brick walls would be restored, as would the original Schreiber administration offices on the first floor, where the brewseum would be located.
The two-story former bottling floor would be used for the event space, while an employee-only loft bar that overlooked it would be restored to its original look, including reproductions of brewery murals.
No new construction or additions are planned, besides extending the former loading platforms on the south side and including a new lift to provide handicapped access to the first floor. The parking lot from Fillmore would be reconfigured for use by patrons of the first floor space.
The project – which was first revealed in broad strokes last year – would be developed in two phases, starting with installation of a temporary brewery in the prefabricated and nonhistoric section on the southwest side of the original building. That would be completed by spring 2022.
The second phase, which would start in fall 2022, would feature the rest of the restoration and build-out.