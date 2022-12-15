Coming soon to a former South Buffalo bank: A new music venue

It's been more than 20 years since the Salty Dog Skyroom Saloon hosted live music on Seneca Street, bringing big-name touring acts like Steppenwolf, AC/DC, Metallica and R.E.M. to the South Buffalo neighborhood near Cazenovia Park.

Now developer Jake Schneider wants to bring that vibe back, by creating a live music venue up the street, in a historic and grandiose former bank building that has been vacant for years.

"It comes from my passion for music," said Schneider. "I've been a musician, and a big music fan my whole life. I just thought this would be a good fit."

Schneider Development Services is hoping to transform the former Southside Bank of Buffalo building at 2221 Seneca St. into a restaurant, bar and club capable of seating over 400 people. It will feature a live performance stage on the main floor, a new mezzanine viewing level that the developer will add, fast-casual food, and flexible seating plans.

And it will showcase the historic architectural details and character of the century-old building, including stained glass windows and a brick facade.

"It's going to be a cool ambiance for a cool event space," Schneider said.

Dubbed The Caz – because it's in the Seneca-Cazenovia neighborhood and close to Cazenovia Park – Schneider said the venue would host a range of musical acts.

"It'll be an eclectic music venue, not a blues club or jazz club, but will feature those genres of music along with others," Schneider said.

The 6,090-square-foot building also comes with a parking lot, and Schneider also owns the lot behind it, giving the venue 45 parking spaces in all on the 0.3-acre site, plus on-street parking.

"Parking's never really a problem in that neighborhood, but it's kind of nice that we'll have controlled parking," he added.

The project marks another redevelopment initiative in South Buffalo and particularly along Seneca Street, which has seen a series of investments from Schneider, Hook & Ladder Development and other developers in recent years. It follows Schneider's prior redevelopment of the former Shea's Seneca Theatre at 2178 Seneca – which formerly housed the Skyroom.

The 48,500-square-foot structure was originally part of the movie house and entertainment venue built by Michael Shea in 1929, but the 2,500-seat theatre was torn down in 1969, leaving just the two-story commercial portion. Schneider spent $9.5 million to renovate it into 23 apartments - now called the Skyroom Lofts - and four retail spaces for Public Expresso Coffee, the Bottle Rocket bar, April Spencer Florist and the Cantina 62 taco restaurant.

It was during that project when he came upon the bank building one block south. "We know that neighborhood can support music," he said. "The fact that we own the building that all that took place in it, and that we paid homage to the history in our apartment name, the Skyroom Lofts, is a big part of why I knew this was an option for the neighborhood," Schneider said, recalling his own visits to the iconic music venue in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Designed by Buffalo architect Harold Jewett Cook in a Sullivanesque architectural style, the one-story bank building was constructed in 1921 for Southside but later served as one of three Liberty Bank branches in South Buffalo. Through acquisitions, it became a Fleet Bank and then a Bank of America branch in 2004, before it was eventually closed in November 2016. Schneider bought it from Bank of America Corp. in October 2018 for $150,000.

Listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, the vacant building has 30-foot high ornate plaster ceilings, terrazzo floors, a 3,500-square-foot basement, and the original walk-in bank vault and safety deposit boxes.

"It's a historic building. I liked it from the start, but couldn't figure out what to do with it," Schneider said. "We had some people come to us with an interest in renting it, but I never felt like the fit was something that would help the neighborhood."

So Schneider decided to take it on himself, and then found a management team to invest in and run the music venue's day-to-day operation. Hours will generally run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight on the weekends.

Schneider is seeking a special-use permit from the city on Monday for outdoor dining, live entertainment, assembly and alcohol sales. Plans also call for two additions in back, with a new patio. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, with completion by year-end.