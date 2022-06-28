 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coming soon: Dollar General for Larkinville, restaurants at Elmwood Crossing

  • 0
Dollar General-897 East Eagle

An elevation rendering of the proposed new Dollar General discount store at 897 E. Eagle St. in Buffalo.

 Buffalo Planning Board
Support this work for $1 a month

A new Dollar General store is coming to the Larkinville area, after the Buffalo Planning Board gave a green light Monday to plans by Alabama-based developer Broadway Group for a new discount retail location.

The Huntsville-based real estate firm, which works extensively with Dollar General Corp., plans to construct a 10,640-square-foot store at 897 E. Eagle St., at Fillmore Avenue. The 1.68-acre trapezoidal-shaped plot of vacant and underutilized land is currently owned by Sado Gas Sales of Hamburg.

The $525,000 project, designed by Bohler Engineering, will include 35 parking spaces, said project attorney Marc Romanowski, for Broadway Group. The design features khaki-colored Hardiboard siding, brick and white trim, with a peaked roof, transom windows, front shutters and awnings.

"It’s pretty straightforward. It’s a different look than we’re used to for a Dollar General," said Planning Board member Martha Lamparelli. "I think it’s really going to make that corner more attractive."

People are also reading…

The developer already met with the Zoning Board of Appeals and neighbors, and revised the proposed windows on the corner side facade facing East Eagle to address the panel's concerns about granting a variance for transparency. The firm is also adding another front window to the design, and also narrowed the single driveway entrance on Fillmore, but received the ZBA's approval.

The firm also agreed to construct a sidewalk that connects the storefront to the public sidewalk on East Eagle. Construction will take about five months.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"It’s a food desert over there," Romanowski said. "There’s literally no other retail there."

Restaurants for Elmwood Crossing

Also Monday, Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate obtained Planning Board backing for a special-use permit for two tavern-and-restaurant operations to open on the first floor and basement of the new five-story Pardee building at 451 Elmwood Ave. – which was completed last year as part of the new Elmwood Crossing development. Both would be located along the building's front on Elmwood.

451 Elmwood-Pardee-One Perfect Pour and Noble

Noble and One Perfect Pour will be located on the first floor of the new Pardee Building at 451 Elmwood Ave., part of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment project.

One Perfect Pour – a self-pour beer taproom with 162 seats – will open later this year in 3,800 square feet of space in the new building. 

Noble – a sit-down, upscale restaurant with 198 seats – will occupy 5,500 square feet in both the former MTK Restaurant space and the new building, and will open in spring 2023. 

The Planning Board also approved special-use permits for:

  • A first-floor neighborhood shop or restaurant and small office in a long-vacant 4,000-square-foot building at 1325 Michigan Ave., which owner Mike Raleigh has been renovating since buying it 10 years ago. He does not yet have a tenant lined up, but envisions a commercial kitchen, and expects to receive a funding grant from Empire State Development Corp. for his project.
  • Continued operation of Craving Restaurant at 1472 Hertel Ave., now under the ownership of chef Patrick Chmura, who purchased the 9-year-old, "fine casual" farm-to-table eatery.
0 Comments

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elmwood Crossing developers aim to start major work next year

Elmwood Crossing developers aim to start major work next year

The developers behind the planned $120 million conversion of the former Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo campus into Elmwood Crossing are hoping to be underway with significant construction on multiple projects next year, a senior official with one of the companies said Monday. Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Co. are already proceeding with the first

Developers seek demolition of buildings for Elmwood Crossing, Hertel projects

Developers seek demolition of buildings for Elmwood Crossing, Hertel projects

Two Elmwood Avenue restaurant buildings at nearly opposite ends of the city are facing demolition requests this week as part of a pair of unrelated redevelopment projects by William Paladino, Nick Sinatra and Uniland Development Co. Paladino’s Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate are seeking permission from the Buffalo Preservation Board to tear down part of

Buffalo Planning Board approves first building at Elmwood Crossing

Buffalo Planning Board approves first building at Elmwood Crossing

Cleanup and construction work will begin by midsummer on the initial phase of the planned Elmwood Crossing redevelopment of the former Women & Children’s Hospital site in Elmwood Village, now that the development team has received final city approval for the first building. The Buffalo Planning Board Monday gave the green light for Sinatra & Company Real Estate and

Buffalo Planning Board starts review of Elmwood Crossing

Buffalo Planning Board starts review of Elmwood Crossing

The Buffalo Planning Board Monday agreed to start environmental reviews for the first proposed project at the former Women & Children’s Hospital site – triggering the start of what is expected to be a major transformation of nearly eight acres. Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Co. want to construct a six-story building at 451 Elmwood Ave.,

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: What we know about the virus as the WHO considers if the outbreak is an 'emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News