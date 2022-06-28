Coming soon: Dollar General for Larkinville, restaurants at Elmwood Crossing

A new Dollar General store is coming to the Larkinville area, after the Buffalo Planning Board gave a green light Monday to plans by Alabama-based developer Broadway Group for a new discount retail location.

The Huntsville-based real estate firm, which works extensively with Dollar General Corp., plans to construct a 10,640-square-foot store at 897 E. Eagle St., at Fillmore Avenue. The 1.68-acre trapezoidal-shaped plot of vacant and underutilized land is currently owned by Sado Gas Sales of Hamburg.

The $525,000 project, designed by Bohler Engineering, will include 35 parking spaces, said project attorney Marc Romanowski, for Broadway Group. The design features khaki-colored Hardiboard siding, brick and white trim, with a peaked roof, transom windows, front shutters and awnings.

"It’s pretty straightforward. It’s a different look than we’re used to for a Dollar General," said Planning Board member Martha Lamparelli. "I think it’s really going to make that corner more attractive."

The developer already met with the Zoning Board of Appeals and neighbors, and revised the proposed windows on the corner side facade facing East Eagle to address the panel's concerns about granting a variance for transparency. The firm is also adding another front window to the design, and also narrowed the single driveway entrance on Fillmore, but received the ZBA's approval.

The firm also agreed to construct a sidewalk that connects the storefront to the public sidewalk on East Eagle. Construction will take about five months.

"It’s a food desert over there," Romanowski said. "There’s literally no other retail there."

Restaurants for Elmwood Crossing

Also Monday, Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate obtained Planning Board backing for a special-use permit for two tavern-and-restaurant operations to open on the first floor and basement of the new five-story Pardee building at 451 Elmwood Ave. – which was completed last year as part of the new Elmwood Crossing development. Both would be located along the building's front on Elmwood.

One Perfect Pour – a self-pour beer taproom with 162 seats – will open later this year in 3,800 square feet of space in the new building.

Noble – a sit-down, upscale restaurant with 198 seats – will occupy 5,500 square feet in both the former MTK Restaurant space and the new building, and will open in spring 2023.

The Planning Board also approved special-use permits for:

A first-floor neighborhood shop or restaurant and small office in a long-vacant 4,000-square-foot building at 1325 Michigan Ave., which owner Mike Raleigh has been renovating since buying it 10 years ago. He does not yet have a tenant lined up, but envisions a commercial kitchen, and expects to receive a funding grant from Empire State Development Corp. for his project.

Continued operation of Craving Restaurant at 1472 Hertel Ave., now under the ownership of chef Patrick Chmura, who purchased the 9-year-old, "fine casual" farm-to-table eatery.

